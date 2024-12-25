Guenther Steiner notes Lewis Hamilton-like change in Fernando Alonso

Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has recognised a Lewis Hamilton-like change in Fernando Alonso in recent years.

After a difficult return to McLaren between 2015 and 2018, Alonso took two years out of the sport to compete in the World Endurance Championship.

Alonso won Le Mans twice, while winning the WEC title with Toyota.

The Spaniard had fallen out of love with F1 amid a winless run (that is still ongoing in 2024).

However, when he returned with Alpine in 2021, Alonso appeared rejuvenated.

He returned to the podium at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix before enjoying his best campaign since his Ferrari days in 2023 with Aston Martin.

One criticism of Alonso was his inability to work in a team environment and to publicly scold his colleagues.

Writing in his book, 'Unfiltered', Steiner noted a key change Alonso has made during his second F1 stint.

“This is just my opinion, but in addition to winning the World Endurance Championship while he was out of Formula 1 and becoming a two-time Le Mans winner, Fernando learned how to make his ego work for him, which perhaps he did not do so well in the years before,” Steiner wrote.

“And look at him now. He’s quiet, self-assured and conducts himself immaculately, which means he can put all of his emotional and physical energies into being brilliant on the track. He’s very much like Lewis Hamilton in that respect.”

While Alonso’s personal performances have remained sky high in 2024, Aston Martin have slipped back in the pecking order.

Aston Martin secured fifth in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship, well behind Mercedes in fourth.

However, the team which is owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is preparing for the future.

Earlier this year they signed Adrian Newey from Red Bull, with the design guru starting work next year.

Andy Cowell (ex-Mercedes chief) and Enrico Cardile have also joined the organisation.