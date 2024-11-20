Sky F1 pundit hails “genius” Max Verstappen with “not fastest car” argument

Sky Sports F1's David Croft has heaped praise on Max Verstappen ahead of his possible fourth title win at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1’s David Croft has lauded Max Verstappen as a “phenomenal driver” ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen can secure his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title in Las Vegas this weekend if he finishes ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The Dutchman could become just the second driver in F1 history after Sebastian Vettel to win their first four titles consecutively.

Even though Verstappen sits 62 points ahead of Norris, on balance since Imola, McLaren have the edge in performance.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast ahead of Vegas, Croft praised Verstappen’s performances in 2024 considering he’s been “clearly not in the fastest car”.

“If he wins in Vegas again as he did last year and goes on then to take the title. Brilliant. Well done Max Verstappen,” Croft said.

“What a fantastic performance. And to be world champion in a year where he’s clearly not in the fastest car. I think the performance of that Red Bull is somewhere between Max and Checo Perez, but more on the Max end. But to do it in not in the fastest car, it’s a brilliant season.

“He’s a phenomenal driver. We talk a lot about Max and talk a lot about off the track, and forcing other people off the track, but let’s actually spend a minute or so saying Max Verstappen - genius driver, fantastic world champion. He deserves to be a four-time world champion.”

It’s not a guarantee Verstappen will take the title in Vegas though.

Red Bull struggled for pace around a number of street venues this year, including Monaco and Azerbaijan.

Ferrari are expected to go well in Sin City, while McLaren have been consistently strong for the majority of the campaign.

However, Croft thinks Verstappen will wrap the title up this weekend.

“If he’s got the car next year that can compete will surely be a five-time champion in the making,” Croft added.

“One of the greatest drivers ever to race in F1 and we should not let anything else detract from that. It’s rare that we’ve actually had the chance to sit down and discuss Max the champion.

“I think he will win it in Vegas. I think it will be done and dusted there.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

