Eddie Jordan calls for F1 to make change to “stupid rule” | “It’s false”

"Anything that’s contrived, anything that’s false, anything that is put in the place of the story being unfolded in a true, dramatic and honest, correct way, in my opinion, is false."

Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan wants F1 to ditch DRS, labelling it as “fundamentally false” and a “stupid rule”.

F1 introduced DRS in 2011 as a tool to aid overtaking following a lacklustre Abu Dhabi finale in 2010.

Fernando Alonso was unable to overtake Vitaly Petrov in the final race of the 2010 season, ultimately losing out on the title to Sebastian Vettel.

Since then, DRS has remained ever-present, and without it, overtaking would be incredibly difficult.

The topic of DRS was discussed on the Formula for Success podcast, with former F1 driver David Coulthard saying after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix: “Now, we’ve just witnessed recently the Grand Prix in Brazil all in damp, wet conditions, and of course, no DRS, and it was a brilliant race.

“So I personally feel that very often DRS is overly effective in allowing people to overtake. And there used to be a real anticipation of pulling off an overtake and getting an opportunity to do so. So I’d definitely be in favour in reducing the effect of DRS.”

Jordan was hard in his criticism of DRS, describing it as false.

The former BBC F1 pundit compared it to have a boxer having one tied behind his back.

“Anything that’s contrived, anything that’s false, anything that is put in the place of the story being unfolded in a true, dramatic and honest, correct way, in my opinion, is false. DRS is fundamentally false. It’s false," he added.

“We saw an outrageous race in Brazil. Let’s assume Lando [Norris] goes off. Let’s assume he gets the jump at the start of the race. Lap three, he hasn’t quite broken the one-second mark, and, it can’t be Oscar Piastri, but let’s say it can be anyone else, let’s say it’s [Charles] Leclerc is close enough to him, and he’s got the DRS, and he comes bounding up the hill, and suddenly, bang, and he’s through. For me, that’s not the fight. That’s not a fight.

“That’s like having a boxer with one hand tied behind his back for that particular moment, and it’s an unfair advantage, isn’t it? I mean, he hasn’t got all the facilities to be able to defend himself.

“I’m of the opinion, if you can’t do it fairly and squarely, which is what we all had to do in your day, David, why punish a good driver in just giving up a spot, because that stupid rule, DRS, is in play. I’m not in favour of it. I’m really sorry. Old fashioned, call me what you like.”

