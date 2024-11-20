F1 reserve driver vacancy opens to work under Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Ferrari will be looking for a new F1 reserve driver for next season after Robert Shwartzman announced his departure from the team.

Shwartzman had been part of the Ferrari family for a number of years, working his way up through the categories as he finished runner-up to Oscar Piastri in FIA Formula 2.

Unable to secure a drive in F1, Shwartzman has remained part of the Ferrari fold, acting as one of their reserve drivers, and participating in various Friday sessions.

Shwartzman is leaving Ferrari completely as he pursues a career in IndyCar, leaving a vacancy open.

He wrote on social media: “Driving for Scuderia Ferrari has been one of the best experiences in my life! I will never forget the feeling of driving a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car for the first time.

“I will always be grateful for every single lap, every experience and it has been such a privilege to work with some of the most talented and bright people in racing. I know my time with the team has shaped me into a better driver and I am ready to carry all the memories with me into my next adventure.

“Grazie mille to all the Tifosi who have always been so supportive over the years and last but not least to everyone in the team who has believed in me, encouraged me and helped me along this journey I am truly thankful. See you soon, and Forza Ferrari.”

While Ferrari still have Antonio Giovinazzi has part of their driver set up, rumours suggest they’re looking at other options.

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu was thought to be in the running to join Ferrari as their new reserve driver.

However, a new report by Auto Racer has claimed there’s “no evidence” of Zhou being lined up.

Instead, Arthur Leclerc - the brother of Charles Leclerc - could fill the void left by Shwartzman.

Arthur has spent 2024 competing in the European Le Mans series.