F1 reserve driver vacancy opens to work under Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Ferrari will need to sign a new reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season to work under Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari will be looking for a new F1 reserve driver for next season after Robert Shwartzman announced his departure from the team.

Shwartzman had been part of the Ferrari family for a number of years, working his way up through the categories as he finished runner-up to Oscar Piastri in FIA Formula 2.

Unable to secure a drive in F1, Shwartzman has remained part of the Ferrari fold, acting as one of their reserve drivers, and participating in various Friday sessions.

Shwartzman is leaving Ferrari completely as he pursues a career in IndyCar, leaving a vacancy open.

He wrote on social media: “Driving for Scuderia Ferrari has been one of the best experiences in my life! I will never forget the feeling of driving a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car for the first time.

“I will always be grateful for every single lap, every experience and it has been such a privilege to work with some of the most talented and bright people in racing. I know my time with the team has shaped me into a better driver and I am ready to carry all the memories with me into my next adventure.

“Grazie mille to all the Tifosi who have always been so supportive over the years and last but not least to everyone in the team who has believed in me, encouraged me and helped me along this journey I am truly thankful. See you soon, and Forza Ferrari.”

While Ferrari still have Antonio Giovinazzi has part of their driver set up, rumours suggest they’re looking at other options.

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu was thought to be in the running to join Ferrari as their new reserve driver.

However, a new report by Auto Racer has claimed there’s “no evidence” of Zhou being lined up.

Instead, Arthur Leclerc - the brother of Charles Leclerc - could fill the void left by Shwartzman.

Arthur has spent 2024 competing in the European Le Mans series.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia has “8 or 10 years” in MotoGP, targets Marc Marquez-like rebound
Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aprilia prod back at Ducati after ‘buy the #1’ jibe
Aprilia
Aprilia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira gives first impressions of “very different” Pramac Yamaha
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow as F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix looms
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
F1
News
5h ago
McLaren lack of support for Lando Norris theory disputed: ‘They haven’t hampered him’
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

RR
News
5h ago
“Battered” Isle of Man TT rider set for 2025 return after “strange tank slapper”
Davo Johnson
Davo Johnson
MotoGP
News
6h ago
“We're in front of you!” Marc Marquez explains Gresini middle finger joke
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Moto3
News
7h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
F1
News
8h ago
F1 reserve driver vacancy opens to work under Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Moto2
News
8h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list
Moto2 race start
Moto2 race start