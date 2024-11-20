Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow as F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix looms

“We are looking forward to the races ahead, to ending our incredible journey with Lewis on a high and to building momentum for 2025.”

Mercedes want to end their partnership with Lewis Hamilton “on a high” ahead of the final three races of the 2024 F1 season.

Hamilton will bow out of Mercedes at the end of December’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of his switch to Ferrari.

The 39-year-old has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes across 12 seasons.

While Hamilton has won two races for the team in 2024, it’s been a difficult final year for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton has been comprehensively beaten by George Russell in qualifying.

In races, Hamilton has been better, but the inconsistent handling of the Mercedes W15 F1 car has made life tricky for both drivers.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Toto Wolff outlined Mercedes’ commitment to end their “incredible journey” with Hamilton on a high as they look to build momentum for next year.

“We head to Las Vegas ready to tackle the final three races of the season,” Wolff said. “We are focused on ending this year as strongly as possible and providing some more highlights as we close out 2024.

“We are looking forward to the races ahead, to ending our incredible journey with Lewis on a high and to building momentum for 2025.”

Previewing Las Vegas, he added: “We are excited for our return to Las Vegas. F1 put on an incredible show last year and the sight of F1 cars racing down the Strip at night was one of the season's highlights. The opportunity to do 180 mph down such an iconic piece of real estate in a high-powered Mercedes-AMG GT R was one that I couldn't turn down.

“I was therefore fortunate to take some of our partners on hot laps of the track and it was an experience that I, and I hope also they, won't forget.

“The circuit itself and ambient conditions provided a fascinating challenge for both the drivers and teams, along with creating exciting racing and a captivating Grand Prix.

“It, I am sure this year's event will be an even greater success, and build on the continued growth, interest, and success of our sport in the USA.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

