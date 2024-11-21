Liam Lawson clarifies McLaren national anthem criticism: “It was more of a joke”

"And it's ironic, I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast. And it was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally."

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson believes his criticism of McLaren’s decision to play the British national anthem when they win in F1 was “taken out of context”.

Lawson questioned the Woking outfit’s decision to play the British national anthem when they win races in F1 rather than the New Zealand one.

McLaren were founded by New Zealand racing legend Bruce McLaren in 1963 before entering F1 three years later.

McLaren have operated under a British licence meaning all of their 188 race victories have resulted in a rendition of ‘God Save the King’ being played.

Lawson questioned this during a recent appearance on The Red Flags podcast.

The Kiwi said: “It makes no sense. It’s a New Zealand team. The name is still McLaren.

“Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team’s based in the UK. McLaren is based in the UK, but it’s a New Zealand team.

“It’s completely bull**** is what it is, honestly. Especially if you’re from New Zealand. Because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend.”

Lawson was asked about his comments in the pre-race FIA press conference for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

He claimed his criticism was “more of a joke”.

“I mean, I think this is stuff that I'm learning in Formula 1. As Lando said, stuff gets taken out of context,” he explained. “And it's ironic, I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast. And it was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally.

“So, yeah, I don't really have anything to add on that. Obviously, I'm very proud to be from New Zealand and our motorsport history. Bruce McLaren is somebody who is an absolute icon in New Zealand in motorsport.

“So somebody I looked up to and learned a lot about, let's say, when I was younger.

“So, yeah, obviously proud to be a New Zealander, but I don't have anything to add on the national anthem.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

