Valtteri Bottas rules out racing outside of F1 in 2025 after “unlucky” Sauber decision

Valtteri Bottas outlines his plan for 2025 after Sauber's decision to sign Gabriel Bortoleto.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has ruled out racing in another motorsport championship outside of F1 despite losing his Sauber drive for the 2025 season.

In the gap between Brazil and Vegas, Sauber announced Bottas and teammate Zhou Guanyu would not be retained for next year.

Bottas was in the running to remain at Sauber in 2025 alongside Nico Hulkenberg, but the Swiss-based outfit ultimately opted for F2 points leader Gabriel Bortoleto.

This leaves Bottas without a drive for next year - and with no seats realistically available to the Finn, he’s set for a year on the sidelines.

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner has been linked with a return to Mercedes as a reserve driver - but his immediate future is still unclear.

Speaking in the FIA press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bottas outlined his plan for next year.

““At the moment I feel like jumping into a new category comes quite quick. We’re almost in December. I think that would be more realistic if I didn’t find a seat in F1 during 2025 or for 2026 then it would probably be from 2026. All these things I need to try and plan.

“The picture is starting to form in my head on what is the ideal situation.”

Bottas joined Sauber from Mercedes at the start of 2022.

With Audi joining the sport in 2026, Bottas had hoped to spearhead the German giant’s F1 push.

Even though his F1 career - at least for now - will come to an end next month, he’s at peace with things.

“Yes, absolutely. Life goes on,” he added. “There’s lots of exciting things ahead. I am fine with it. It’s a tricky sport. I think I’ve been put in a bit of an unlucky situation in terms of hanging on to the last seat on the grid. When that doesn’t happen then you’re out.

“The way my active F1 driving career ended for now. It wasn’t the best way that you can’t really decide yourself. I feel like I have lots to give to the sport. I still love it. I love the racing. The best drivers in the world in the best cars in the world. That’s what I love. I am just trying to figure out what is the next move. I am taking it day by day. There’s some interesting stuff on the table.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

