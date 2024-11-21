Lewis Hamilton “didn’t want to come back” after Brazil woes

Lewis Hamilton explains his post-race comments after a difficult Brazil weekend and responds to Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he wanted to leave Mercedes “in the moment” after a miserable weekend at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After managing to score just a single point across the sprint and grand prix in an unusually woeful weekend in Brazil, seven-time world champion Hamilton appeared to imply over team radio that it could be his “last time” driving for Mercedes. Hamilton later told Sky Sports F1 that he was “looking forward to Christmas”.

Mercedes attempted to downplay Hamilton’s comments in the days after the race but the 39-year-old Briton has now clarified that in the heat of the moment he “didn’t really want to come back”.

"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend,” he told media including Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"But I think that's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.

"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races.”

Hamilton has nothing to prove to Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted his comments made in a new book about Hamilton’s “shelf-life” as he prepares to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari were “taken a little bit out of context”.

As he comes towards the end of a difficult season in which he has still managed to claim two victories, Hamilton stressed he does not feel he needs to prove anything to Wolff.

"I think just me being here standing tall, I feel strong, I've been training well, I feel great,” he told Sky Sports F1.

"Honestly, I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough.

"I've been around this game for a long time. There's been so many things that are said about me, there's been so many micro-aggressions - obviously not from my boss because he's been supportive over all these years and we've achieved a lot together - but I mean in general, within the media and through it all, and nothing can take me down.

"I'm still here, still fighting and I'm going to continue to push. I've got a team that I genuinely still love, and even though I am leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.

"If they provide a car that wants to stay on track then hopefully we'll have a better result."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

