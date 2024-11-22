Why Ferrari ‘didn’t even ask’ Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton could make early debut

Fred Vasseur explains why Ferrari did not ask if Lewis Hamilton could make an early debut for the team.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Fred Vasseur says Ferrari did not ask Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton could make an early F1 test debut for the team out of “respect” for his contract.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will complete a blockbuster switch to Ferrari next season at the end of an illustrious 12-year stint with Mercedes after opting to activate an exit clause in his contract.

But the prospect of Hamilton making his Ferrari bow in the end-of-year test following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has already been ruled out due to the 39-year-old Briton’s commitments with Mercedes.

Instead, Hamilton is set to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time at the team’s private Fiorano test track at some point in early 2025.

Vasseur confirmed Ferrari did not put in a request to Mercedes for Hamilton to be able to take part in the Abu Dhabi test.

“No, they have a contract so I’ve not even asked Toto to do something,” Vasseur explained.

“There’s a contract. You have to respect this. And it’s not because we are doing something for Carlos that everybody has to do the same.”

Fred Vasseur and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Fred Vasseur and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Wolff said Mercedes have “farewell” plans in place for Hamilton which prevented such an appearance.

“Fred didn’t ask,” Wolff said. “I think it’s different if you’re maybe going to Williams, but we have contractual agreements with sponsors.

“We’re having a farewell for Lewis, we have lots of activities that are planned. He and I, we spoke about it shortly and he said ‘I guess that’s not going to work’.

“I said ‘yeah, I don’t think it’s going to work and that was the whole thing. So I don’t think Fred is particularly sad.”

Vasseur added he did not want to block outgoing driver Carlos Sainz from making an early debut for Williams to thank him for his “very professional attitude” during his final season with Ferrari.

“I wanted to thank Carlos for the collaboration and I don’t want to block him or whatever,” Vasseur said.

“I think he did a very good job with us this season and a very professional one, because it would have been easy to, not give up, but not have such a professional attitude.

“And for me, the best way to thank Carlos was also to give him the opportunity to do the test with Williams.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
James Vowles reveals recent crashes cost Williams a jaw-dropping seven-figure sum
Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil
Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil
RR
News
1h ago
Jackson Racing part ways with Isle of Man TT veteran
Julian Trummer
Julian Trummer
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin involved in messy Spanish TV spat
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man rider banned for drugs reinstated but “it doesn’t feel resolved”
Alex Sinclair
Alex Sinclair
RR
News
2h ago
John McGuinness told me “you get used to it” over chilling Isle of Man TT fear
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins reveals Yamaha apology over 2024 MotoGP bike issue
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes “scratching their heads” after “incredible day"
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner’s latest hint that Red Bull could drop Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez continues to find himself under pressure to deliver
Sergio Perez continues to find himself under pressure to deliver
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea's bluntly honest take on debut Yamaha season
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro’s first thoughts about Honda MotoGP bike: ‘He was impressed’
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose