Why Ferrari ‘didn’t even ask’ Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton could make early debut

Fred Vasseur says Ferrari did not ask Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton could make an early F1 test debut for the team out of “respect” for his contract.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will complete a blockbuster switch to Ferrari next season at the end of an illustrious 12-year stint with Mercedes after opting to activate an exit clause in his contract.

But the prospect of Hamilton making his Ferrari bow in the end-of-year test following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has already been ruled out due to the 39-year-old Briton’s commitments with Mercedes.

Instead, Hamilton is set to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time at the team’s private Fiorano test track at some point in early 2025.

Vasseur confirmed Ferrari did not put in a request to Mercedes for Hamilton to be able to take part in the Abu Dhabi test.

“No, they have a contract so I’ve not even asked Toto to do something,” Vasseur explained.

“There’s a contract. You have to respect this. And it’s not because we are doing something for Carlos that everybody has to do the same.”

Wolff said Mercedes have “farewell” plans in place for Hamilton which prevented such an appearance.

“Fred didn’t ask,” Wolff said. “I think it’s different if you’re maybe going to Williams, but we have contractual agreements with sponsors.

“We’re having a farewell for Lewis, we have lots of activities that are planned. He and I, we spoke about it shortly and he said ‘I guess that’s not going to work’.

“I said ‘yeah, I don’t think it’s going to work and that was the whole thing. So I don’t think Fred is particularly sad.”

Vasseur added he did not want to block outgoing driver Carlos Sainz from making an early debut for Williams to thank him for his “very professional attitude” during his final season with Ferrari.

“I wanted to thank Carlos for the collaboration and I don’t want to block him or whatever,” Vasseur said.

“I think he did a very good job with us this season and a very professional one, because it would have been easy to, not give up, but not have such a professional attitude.

“And for me, the best way to thank Carlos was also to give him the opportunity to do the test with Williams.”