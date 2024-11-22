Red Bull admit error with rear wing at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull have admitted to bringing a wrong rear wing to the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after enduring a drab Friday.

Max Verstappen was 17th and Sergio Perez 19th after the first day of practice.

While Red Bull have been known to up the ante as race weekends progress, they have conceded to making a mistake with an updated part to the RB20.

"We don't have another rear wing, a smaller rear wing, as we see it on our competitors,” Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was quoted by Motorsport.

“It would be more helpful, for sure."

Marko confirmed there was no possibility of flying out a new, and better-suited, rear wing overnight ready for Saturday’s qualifying.

He added: "On the short run we didn't go out with a soft tyre, and the long run was only partly good.

"Some laps were competitive, but then the rear tyres were disappearing.

“There were flashes of speed. We just have to get consistency into it.

"We need more balance. On the single lap we can improve. But on the long run, the tyre wear is a problem at the moment."

However, Marko did have a warning for Mercedes and McLaren who were at the top of the timesheet on Friday.

“People will be fastest on Friday or Thursday, but it doesn't mean that they are fast in the race,” he said.

"We will, for sure, make a reasonable step."

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was fastest on Friday, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could wrap up the F1 championship in Las Vegas.