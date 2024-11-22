Lewis Hamilton says ‘we’ll see if the car is the same tomorrow’ after practice double

Lewis Hamilton not getting carried away about Mercedes' chances in Las Vegas after completing practice double.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is remaining cautious about Mercedes’ chances at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after completing a surprise practice double.

Following a dreadful outing in Brazil, seven-time world champion Hamilton bounced back to head both Friday practice sessions in Sin City as Mercedes made an encouraging start to the weekend.

Hamilton led Mercedes teammate George Russell in the first session and was a fraction ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the second.

Mercedes have often made strong starts on Fridays before slipping back as the weekend progresses this season, and Hamilton is wary of a repeat.

“Pretty good. It’s the first time I’ve actually had a day like that this year I think,” Hamilton said.

“The car was feeling really, really good in P1. P2, less so. So we’ve got some work to do overnight. Difficult to know exactly where we are, or why we are where we are, but really enjoyed driving the track.

“We’ll see whether the car is still the same tomorrow.”

Despite being fastest in both practice sessions, Hamilton warned Mercedes have improvements to make with their long run pace.

“Hot conditions are a little bit worse for us but the race pace is still not great,” he explained.

“We have got work to do overnight to figure out how we are going to get better race pace without losing natural pace throughout the lap.

“But it was nice to get consecutive sectors and the car not throw me off.”

Asked if he thinks Mercedes can be in the mix for pole position and the win, Hamilton replied: “I’m feeling good in myself. Coming into this weekend I knew it’s not my driving.

“I’ve just got to work hard overnight not to make big changes and I hope I can get some good rest tonight.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
The “touch and go” moment George Russell feared had blown his pole chances
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Aleix Espargaro: "I would like to be remembered as..."
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
53m ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘thrown away two races’ with rear wing choice
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda wants Red Bull to ‘change their mind’ with F1 2025 pitch
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Franco Colapinto must pass medical to race after "severe" 50G crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren