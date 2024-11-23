Drivers “miffed” with “dysfunctional” FIA but key query posed about the row

"They haven’t got time to sort themselves out, it seems to me, let alone talk to the drivers."

George Russell
George Russell

Martin Brundle has questioned why the Grand Prix Drivers Association did not target more important issues in their statement to the FIA.

George Russell, the head of the GDPA, revealed in Las Vegas the governing body of Formula 1 have not responded to their gripes.

The GDPA had created a new Instagram account to criticise the FIA’s hardline stance on swearing, which had seen Max Verstappen hit with a community service punishment.

“I was a bit surprised with the GDPA thing going on Instagram, and that they didn’t ask more about professional stewards or drivers’ guidelines, rather than underpants and jewellery,” Sky Sports’ Brundle said.

“Clearly the FIA is dysfunctional at the moment.

“The revolving door of senior personnel is extreme. They haven’t got time to sort themselves out, it seems to me, let alone talk to the drivers.

“It’s always been the case. The current iteration of the GDPA, I started with Michael Schumacher and Gerhard Berger. I was the chairman in 1994.

“The drivers have always tried to get an accord.

“The stakeholders, the owners and F1 don’t really want the drivers to have a voice.”

The FIA has been plunged into further controversy with the removal of race director Niels Wittich with three rounds of the season remaining.

Wittich has claimed he was pushed out, and Verstappen admitted his shock.

Brundle said: “It’s very difficult to rationalise. Niels said he was fired. He fully expected to be here.”

He continued: “Clearly [the drivers] are miffed, and I don’t blame them, for reading on social media that the race director has changed with three to go. It makes no sense at all.

“Drivers have always tried to have a union. But they can be a disparate bunch, because it’s such a transient group of people, even this season.”

Jenson Button added: “It’s good that they are outspoken, and all on the same page.”

Danica Patrick said: “I don’t think that, whenever an organisation tries to be bigger than the talent within, it ever works out.

“You have to work with them. These are your gladiators. They’re the ones risking their lives.

“Niels is ultimately the one who helps them keep safe.

“Any time it feels like your voice isn’t heard, when you’re playing such a big role in the sport, it just doesn’t sit well.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

