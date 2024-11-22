Valtteri Bottas update on “what’s next?” after eye-opening new tattoo

Valtteri Bottas has displayed a new tattoo on his thigh reading “what’s next?”

The catchphrase has been adopted by Bottas on social media as he ponders the inevitable end to his Formula 1 career.

Sauber have opted to sign Formula 2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, alongside current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, for 2025.

Bottas is left with nowhere to go but is embracing new challenges.

That includes a recent Iron Man triathlon (a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and a 42.2k marathon) completed inside his own home because “I wanted to prove that I could do it”.

The exiting F1 driver showed Sky Sports his new tattoo in Las Vegas: “What is next? That’s the question. That is why I committed.

“I didn’t have any tattoos but I thought this was a good one.

“In this phase of my life, something is about to finish. There is something new coming.

“What’s next? That is what people should ask themselves, and find the answer.

“For what’s next, I am in no rush to get into anything.

“I need to look at all the opportunities for what’s best for me, looking some years ahead to have different paths from 2026 onwards, whether that is for Formula 1 or something else.

“But now looking back? If that’s it, I can be proud.

“I always gave it all that I had. That’s the main thing. No regrets.

“Life is not all about driving in circles in a race car. There needs to be other things.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t take this sport seriously, because I definitely do. It is my passion. I give everything for it.

“But at the same time when I’m off, I have some fun…”

Bottas has been linked with a return to Mercedes as a reserve driver.

He has been less keen on a switch of series, for example into IndyCar, for the 2025 season indicating that he might plot a route back into F1 for 2026 when the regulations change.

New-look Sauber in 2025

Brazilian driver Bortoleto currently tops the Formula 2 standings.

He has been rewarded with a rookie F1 drive next year in the team who will evolve into Audi in 2026.

Sauber had to negotiate with McLaren, who had Bortoleto signed up.

Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok described Bortoleto: “A very talented young driver.

“Alongside Nico Hulkenberg it’s a good balance of youth and experience.

“Hulkenberg has driven exceedingly well this season. He must be in the top 10 ranking drivers of the year.

“Bortoleto has proven to be very competitive in F2. “McLaren rate him highly and were kind enough to release him.”