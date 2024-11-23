Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster

Lewis Hamilton believes he should have been on pole position for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after ending up only 10th in qualifying.

Instead, teammate George Russell took pole - his and Mercedes’ first since the British Grand Prix four months ago - as the team unexpectedly returned to form in Las Vegas.

After Russell set the pace in Q1 ahead of Hamilton, it was the seven-time world champion’s turn to top the timesheets in Q2 in what was shaping up to be a promising qualifying.

But mistakes on both runs in Q3 ruined Hamilton’s chances of joining Russell on the front row, consigning him to a disappointing 10th.

“It didn’t work when it mattered. I tried but it didn’t come off,” Hamilton said.

“I should have been on pole but… at least I’ve got pace, which is a good showing over the weekend. That’s the positive to take from it.

Asked if that gives him confidence for the grand prix, a dejected Hamilton replied: “Not really, I think the race is kind of done and obviously the win is out of the question. Great job from George.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton added: “I’m really quite far back so I will just see what I can do from there.

“Degradation is going to be key, had an eventful race here last year so.

“I should of been on pole but I’m not. It is what it is and you live to fight another day.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1: “He was quickest in Q2 and the car was good so we need to analyse what it was.”