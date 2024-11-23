Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster

Lewis Hamilton felt he "should have been on pole" after promising qualifying ends in disappointment in Las Vegas.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes he should have been on pole position for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after ending up only 10th in qualifying.

Instead, teammate George Russell took pole - his and Mercedes’ first since the British Grand Prix four months ago - as the team unexpectedly returned to form in Las Vegas.

After Russell set the pace in Q1 ahead of Hamilton, it was the seven-time world champion’s turn to top the timesheets in Q2 in what was shaping up to be a promising qualifying.

But mistakes on both runs in Q3 ruined Hamilton’s chances of joining Russell on the front row, consigning him to a disappointing 10th.

“It didn’t work when it mattered. I tried but it didn’t come off,” Hamilton said.

“I should have been on pole but… at least I’ve got pace, which is a good showing over the weekend. That’s the positive to take from it.

Asked if that gives him confidence for the grand prix, a dejected Hamilton replied: “Not really, I think the race is kind of done and obviously the win is out of the question. Great job from George.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton added: “I’m really quite far back so I will just see what I can do from there.

“Degradation is going to be key, had an eventful race here last year so.

“I should of been on pole but I’m not. It is what it is and you live to fight another day.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1: “He was quickest in Q2 and the car was good so we need to analyse what it was.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
The “touch and go” moment George Russell feared had blown his pole chances
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: "I would like to be remembered as..."
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘thrown away two races’ with rear wing choice
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda wants Red Bull to ‘change their mind’ with F1 2025 pitch
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
Franco Colapinto must pass medical to race after "severe" 50G crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren