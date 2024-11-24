Charles Leclerc’s extraordinary, foul-mouthed radio outburst at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has hit out at Ferrari in an extraordinary, expletive-filled radio outburst following the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc had run as high as second in the opening exchanges but slipped to fourth and one place behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who completed the podium.

The Monegasque came out ahead of Sainz after his second and final pit stop and was informed that his outgoing teammate would not overtake him.

Race engineer Bryan Bozzi told Leclerc: “Carlos has been told to not overtake but it is really close, you might be just in front. He has been told to not put you under pressure. So just take care of your tyres.”

Sainz proceeded to overtake Leclerc, who said over team radio: “Maybe try in Spanish.”

Sainz, who will join Williams next season having been replaced by Lewis Hamilton, finished three seconds ahead of Leclerc.

Leclerc could not hide his anger over team radio on the cool down lap back to the pits following the race.

BB: “Pickup please.”

CL: “Yes whatever you want, as always.”

BB: “Charles you did your job. Okay, thank you.”

CL: "Yeah, I did my job, but being nice fucks me over all the fucking time, all the fucking time. It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful.”

BB: “Charles! Charles!”

CL: “I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my fucking god.”

BB: “Okay. But anyway, you did the right thing for the team.”

BB: “And pick up, please.”

CL: "Yeah, yeah, fucking pick up. Whatever you want. The radio is on, I’m sorry…”