Charles Leclerc’s extraordinary, foul-mouthed radio outburst at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc lashed out at Ferrari in an angry radio outburst following the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has hit out at Ferrari in an extraordinary, expletive-filled radio outburst following the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc had run as high as second in the opening exchanges but slipped to fourth and one place behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who completed the podium.

The Monegasque came out ahead of Sainz after his second and final pit stop and was informed that his outgoing teammate would not overtake him.

Race engineer Bryan Bozzi told Leclerc: “Carlos has been told to not overtake but it is really close, you might be just in front. He has been told to not put you under pressure. So just take care of your tyres.”

Sainz proceeded to overtake Leclerc, who said over team radio: “Maybe try in Spanish.”

Sainz, who will join Williams next season having been replaced by Lewis Hamilton, finished three seconds ahead of Leclerc.

Leclerc could not hide his anger over team radio on the cool down lap back to the pits following the race.

BB: “Pickup please.”

CL: “Yes whatever you want, as always.”

BB: “Charles you did your job. Okay, thank you.”

CL: "Yeah, I did my job, but being nice fucks me over all the fucking time, all the fucking time. It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful.”

BB: “Charles! Charles!”

CL: “I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my fucking god.”

BB: “Okay. But anyway, you did the right thing for the team.”

BB: “And pick up, please.”

CL: "Yeah, yeah, fucking pick up. Whatever you want. The radio is on, I’m sorry…” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
6h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
7h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
8h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
8h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
9h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
9h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
10h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
11h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine