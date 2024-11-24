One F1 driver “I s*** my pants” after odd Las Vegas GP pitlane incident

Polystyrene speed limit sign causes havoc in pitlane

A strange incident in the pitlane at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caused one F1 driver to briefly panic.

Yuki Tsunoda was behind the wheel of his RB in Vegas when he drove into a polystyrene speed limit sign.

His car lifted into the air momentarily but no damage was done.

F1TV report Will Buxton asked Tsunoda: “You had one of the most unexpected moments of the race when you got a bit of air-time in the pitlane - what happened?”

Tsunoda replied: “I s*** my pants!”

Buxton and Tsunoda swiftly apologised to the TV audience for his language.

The driver continued explaining: “Especially when you smash the board, and the car is in the air… you do that, right?

“I nearly went into the wall. So, I mean…”

Tsunoda then had to stop himself swearing again to describe his fear.

“Brown flag for Tsunoda at pit exit,” Buxton teased.

A laughing Tsunoda said: “I love that!”

The RB driver was able to secure a points finish in Las Vegas, coming ninth.

Notably he was one place ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, whose race seat he dreams of taking in 2025.

Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto are reportedly under consideration to replace Perez in the Red Bull next year.

A solid result for Tsunoda was a reminder to Red Bull of his ability.

It also brought to an end a strange weekend which started with an interrogation in his pyjamas by US border guards.

“I nearly got sent back home,” he claimed upon finally arriving in Vegas.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

