Max Verstappen reminds Zak Brown of 'could only win in fastest car' criticism

An amusing exchange took place between Max Verstappen and Zak Brown after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen reminded Zak Brown of a comment he made early in the year suggesting the Dutchman’s recent success was only down to the dominant F1 machinery given to him by Red Bull.

Verstappen clinched his fourth world title at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing P5.

Earlier in the year, Brown claimed that “six or seven drivers” could have won the title if they had Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The McLaren CEO said on the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I don't think without a star driver, you're gonna win, so you need both. First, it does start with the car - people ask me all the time: 'is it car or driver?' And it's like: 'well, it's both'. I think the way I characterise it is, I think there are six, seven drivers on the grid that will be world champions in the Red Bull.

“As great as Max is, and he's one of the best ever. I don't think Max wins the world championship today in any other car, other than the Red Bull.”

After his fourth title triumph in Las Vegas, Brown interrupted a Sky Sports interview with Verstappen to congratulate him on his success.

Verstappen was quick to remind Brown of his earlier comments.

Brown: “Congratulations”

Verstappen: “You pushed us all the way!”

Brown: “We did but you earned it. Four world championships. Now you beat my Senna guy.”

Verstappen: “Like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car but this year is a little different.”

Brown: “Exactly (laughs). Well done.”

Verstappen’s title win in 2024 is arguably his most impressive given the threat posed by McLaren.

Since Imola in May, McLaren have had a quicker car than Red Bull, with the latter slipping down the pecking order.

Verstappen has won just once since the Spanish Grand Prix.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
7h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
8h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
9h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
9h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
10h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
10h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
12h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine