Max Verstappen reminds Zak Brown of 'could only win in fastest car' criticism

Max Verstappen reminded Zak Brown of a comment he made early in the year suggesting the Dutchman’s recent success was only down to the dominant F1 machinery given to him by Red Bull.

Verstappen clinched his fourth world title at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing P5.

Earlier in the year, Brown claimed that “six or seven drivers” could have won the title if they had Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The McLaren CEO said on the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I don't think without a star driver, you're gonna win, so you need both. First, it does start with the car - people ask me all the time: 'is it car or driver?' And it's like: 'well, it's both'. I think the way I characterise it is, I think there are six, seven drivers on the grid that will be world champions in the Red Bull.

“As great as Max is, and he's one of the best ever. I don't think Max wins the world championship today in any other car, other than the Red Bull.”

After his fourth title triumph in Las Vegas, Brown interrupted a Sky Sports interview with Verstappen to congratulate him on his success.

Verstappen was quick to remind Brown of his earlier comments.

Brown: “Congratulations”

Verstappen: “You pushed us all the way!”

Brown: “We did but you earned it. Four world championships. Now you beat my Senna guy.”

Verstappen: “Like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car but this year is a little different.”

Brown: “Exactly (laughs). Well done.”

Verstappen’s title win in 2024 is arguably his most impressive given the threat posed by McLaren.

Since Imola in May, McLaren have had a quicker car than Red Bull, with the latter slipping down the pecking order.

Verstappen has won just once since the Spanish Grand Prix.