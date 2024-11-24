How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics

Max Verstappen on how he kept his focus on-track amid political infighting and drama at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Newly-crowned four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen says he kept his focus on on-track matters despite the “messy” political turbulence that embroiled his Red Bull team.

The 27-year-old’s fifth-place finish in the Las Vegas Grand Prix was enough to see him retain his drivers’ crown and wrap up the 2024 world title with two races remaining.

Verstappen started the season in dominant fashion but his Red Bull team was engulfed in scandal after a female employee made sexual harassment allegations against team principal Christian Horner.

The controversy surrounding Horner resulted in political in-fighting involving Verstappen’s father, Jos, and Red Bull motorsport advisor and Verstappen’s close confidant Helmut Marko, and led to doubts about the Dutchman’s future.

But Verstappen did not let the off-track noise affect him, and despite Red Bull suffering from a dip in performance, he kept his cool to become the sixth driver in F1 history to win at least four world titles.

“The beginning was quite, let's say, a bit messy, but I think I'm quite calm in those situations,” Verstappen said after the race.

“I think it's very difficult to disturb me with anything. I'm very focused on the racing side of things. I know that when I sit in the car, I forget about everything, even positive, negative stuff.

“I just focus on what's ahead of me, and that's performance, and drive the car as fast as I can.”

Horner labelled Verstappen’s latest crown as his “best and hardest” championship to win.

When asked if he agrees with Horner’s view, Verstappen replied: “I think so, too.

“I mean, last year, I had a dominant car, but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team, winning 10 in a row. Of course, our car was dominant, but it wasn't as dominant, I think, as people thought it was.

“That's for sure my best season [2023]. I will always look back at, because even in places where maybe we didn't have the perfect set-up, we were still capable, because in the race, our car was always quite strong, to win races.

“But I'm also very proud of this season because for most of the season, I would say for 70% of the season, we didn't have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I'm very proud of.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
8h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
9h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
10h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
10h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
11h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
11h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
12h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
13h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine