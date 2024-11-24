How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics

Newly-crowned four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen says he kept his focus on on-track matters despite the “messy” political turbulence that embroiled his Red Bull team.

The 27-year-old’s fifth-place finish in the Las Vegas Grand Prix was enough to see him retain his drivers’ crown and wrap up the 2024 world title with two races remaining.

Verstappen started the season in dominant fashion but his Red Bull team was engulfed in scandal after a female employee made sexual harassment allegations against team principal Christian Horner.

The controversy surrounding Horner resulted in political in-fighting involving Verstappen’s father, Jos, and Red Bull motorsport advisor and Verstappen’s close confidant Helmut Marko, and led to doubts about the Dutchman’s future.

But Verstappen did not let the off-track noise affect him, and despite Red Bull suffering from a dip in performance, he kept his cool to become the sixth driver in F1 history to win at least four world titles.

“The beginning was quite, let's say, a bit messy, but I think I'm quite calm in those situations,” Verstappen said after the race.

“I think it's very difficult to disturb me with anything. I'm very focused on the racing side of things. I know that when I sit in the car, I forget about everything, even positive, negative stuff.

“I just focus on what's ahead of me, and that's performance, and drive the car as fast as I can.”

Horner labelled Verstappen’s latest crown as his “best and hardest” championship to win.

When asked if he agrees with Horner’s view, Verstappen replied: “I think so, too.

“I mean, last year, I had a dominant car, but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team, winning 10 in a row. Of course, our car was dominant, but it wasn't as dominant, I think, as people thought it was.

“That's for sure my best season [2023]. I will always look back at, because even in places where maybe we didn't have the perfect set-up, we were still capable, because in the race, our car was always quite strong, to win races.

“But I'm also very proud of this season because for most of the season, I would say for 70% of the season, we didn't have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I'm very proud of.”