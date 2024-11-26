Sergio Perez insists he’s “close to turning things around” as he fights for Red Bull F1 future

Sergio Perez has insisted he’s “close to turning things around” as he fights for his Red Bull F1 future.

Perez could only finish 10th at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive drivers’ title.

Unsurprisingly, Perez’s future with Red Bull continues to be a hot topic.

Red Bull shareholders will reportedly hold a meeting at the end of the season to decide on Perez’s future.

His poor performances have likely cost them a shot at the constructors’ championship.

However, Perez feels he’s close to returning back to his best form after recovering to P10 in Vegas.

“I think yesterday [in qualifying] we understood what happened – this is the way it is right now. We are close to turning things around. The pace is there, it’s coming,” he said.

“We’re making progress and we understood exactly what happened yesterday in qualifying. We should have done a better job and we didn’t, so we will work hard as a team to get back in the last two races.”

Perez was knocked out in Q1 in Las Vegas but recovered into the top 10.

A better result would have been possible had it been for a better strategy, according to the Mexican.

“I think we got caught out with the level of degradation that we had out there,” he added. “We were not expecting this level of deg, and that really hurt us quite a lot unfortunately.

“We used the best tyre at the wrong time and then I had to do quite a long stint on the medium – that was quite vulnerable in the middle so it was all a little bit out of sync unfortunately.”