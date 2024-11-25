‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car

Mercedes hopeful their dominance in Las Vegas could aid their 2025 F1 car development.

Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas

Mercedes believe their “strange” dominance of the Las Vegas Grand Prix could help them find answers to make their F1 2025 car more consistent.

After largely struggling for competitiveness since the summer break, Mercedes unexpectedly dominated in Las Vegas as George Russell headed home Lewis Hamilton for the team’s first 1-2 since Brazil 2022.

The win was Mercedes’ fourth of the season but their first since the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of July. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suspects colder temperatures in Vegas partly explained their strong form.

“It's cold. I think that clearly you can correlate where we've been strong,” Wolff explained.

“We've been strong in Silverstone, we've been strong in Spa, and then here in Las Vegas. I think it's just keeping the car in its sweet spot, the tyres in the optimum window.

“It shows that the car can be very, very quick. We were two seconds quicker than our competition at times, when George was pushing, and for the rest of the day he was just managing his pace.”

He added: “When you break traction and it's hot, then you kind of swing out of the window all the time. And when you break traction here, that was actually helpful to keep the temperatures up at the time.

“So clearly, there is a pattern that some teams really love the cold and extract a lot of performance. And there are some teams that have been so strong when it was hot.

“Singapore, the McLarens for example, they dominated and they just controlled it in the way they wanted. So, yeah, it would be important to find a balance for next year.”

Wolff said it was “strange” Mercedes did not suffer from graining issues which hampered some of their rivals, notably Ferrari.

“We were capable of pushing whenever we wanted to. There was no graining period, neither on the medium, nor on the hard,” he said. “Charles attempted a few times to put pressure on George, which he defended great.

“I don't know what the outcome would have been of that, but he fell off [the cliff], Leclerc, after a few laps. He couldn't hold the pace, we didn't ever see the sign of graining nor degradation.”

Wolff says the data collected from Vegas will be crucial in helping Mercedes understand the current weaknesses of the W15.

“This one is a really important result,” he said. “You have fluctuations over the weekend, and then normally you can see we've been good here [in practice], then we've been not so good in that session.

“But here, every single session, we were ahead. So lots of good data that allow us to say at least we know what our sweet spot is, and this is where we need to be. It’s then trying to find out how we can hit that target more often.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
9h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti
F1
News
10h ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
12h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
12h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
13h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
13h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez