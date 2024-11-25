Charles Leclerc's ‘the only one who respects’ Ferrari’s agreement swipe

Charles Leclerc has taken a swipe at Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz following the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Monegasque launched a furious, expletive-ridden tirade at Ferrari after finishing fourth behind Sainz and missing out on the podium in Las Vegas.

Leclerc’s anger stemmed from Sainz overtaking him shortly after the second round of pit stops, despite Ferrari telling him that the Spaniard had been told to stay behind.

And Leclerc has warned Sainz, who is leaving Ferrari to join Williams next season, that he will be “thinking about myself only” in the final two races as he tries to overhaul Lando Norris for second in the drivers’ championship.

“I am not happy about Carlos, but I won’t go into details,” Leclerc said to Sky Italia, via PlanetF1.

“Why? Because we talk about these things before the race, and I’m always the only one who respects those agreements. From now on I will be thinking about myself only.

“It’s a shame that I couldn’t get more points on Norris.”

Leclerc went on to tell media in Vegas: “I felt like I had everything under control, but then from one corner to the other, I lost three seconds per lap, which was absolutely crazy.

“So yeah, that took me by surprise and we lost quite a lot there, but then on the Hard we were strong, but obviously it wasn’t enough to do anything better than third and fourth.”

Leclerc sits 21 points behind McLaren’s Norris in the drivers’ standings with two races remaining.

Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship, Ferrari have narrowed McLaren’s advantage down to 24 points.