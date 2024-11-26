Lewis Hamilton offers “thrown in deep end” advice to F1’s 2025 newcomers

"People take advantage of you"

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has offered important advice to the rookie drivers of 2025, which includes Kimi Antonelli.

Highly-touted Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes, when the F1 legend moves to Ferrari.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan, Haas’ Oliver Bearman and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto will also be full-time F1 drivers for the first time next season.

“I remember when I was 22 and you're thrown in a deep end,” Hamilton said.

“You've been given training as a young driver through the younger series, but you're not most of them. Probably don't have a PR person.

“The team will have a PR person, but they're not looking out for you. They're looking out for the team.

“And so you're thrown in the deep end and you're trying to be nice and people take advantage of you.

“And so my guidance, like if I had a young driver and I was looking after him, I would put a lot of support around him so that people can get to him.

“And the socials and media and stuff would not be able to affect that young individual's mindset.

“I think that protecting that is really important because then I think it's really about giving people, firstly, them getting the opportunity and not knocking them down when they make mistakes.

“Which one of you or anyone here, 18 years old, 19 years old, has not made mistakes?

“It's just that when you do it in the spotlight, it's really, really, really tough.

“And so we should be lifting these people up and giving them not just one chance, two chances, just continue to support them and just not slating them because that's just not nice.”

Hamilton also advised the 2025 rookies: “Don't do absolutely everything everyone tells you to do. Ask lots of questions. Take your time.

“Don't let the negativity get to you because, you know, people are so negative nowadays judging you non-stop.

“So stay off social media and keep your family and your closest friends close to you because they are the only ones that are your true friends and they're going to be there for you when they go and get stuff.”

George Russell, who will team up with Antonelli next year, offered his advice to the rookies: “Enjoy it, to be honest. It's such a special moment. Get into Formula 1, it's...

“For all of us it’s like every step of your journey, you're climbing a ladder. And when you reach F1, that's a huge step and huge pride.

“Cherish those moments. The driving, to be honest, is probably the easiest part of the job. It's everything else that comes with Formula 1.

“There's a lot more attention versus F2. It's a big leap in that regard. But just enjoy it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

