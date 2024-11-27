Unseen Zhou Guanyu overtake on Franco Colapinto leads to expletive radio message

Zhou Guanyu pulled off an impressive overtake on Franco Colapinto in the closing laps of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly, given it was P13, the battle wasn’t picked up by the TV cameras as Max Verstappen clinched his fourth F1 drivers’ championship.

The Sauber driver was pumped up by the overtake, saying over team radio: “See you fucking later Colapinto”.

It’s unclear whether Zhou was simply feeling the adrenaline of his awesome last lap pass or Colapinto’s comments in the media caught the attention of the Chinese driver.

In an interview with his sponsor Quilmes, Colapinto insinuated that Zhou is perhaps the worst driver on the grid.

Colapinto said: “I don't care who I have next to me [as a teammate], whether it's Verstappen or Zhou, I want to beat them and be ahead of them.”

Both drivers are without a seat for next year.

Zhou was dropped by Sauber, with Mattia Binotto opting for an entirely new driver-line up for next year.

Colapinto is waiting to see whether a seat opens at either Red Bull or VCARB, with Christian Horner reportedly interested.

Zhou’s strongest weekend of the year

For Zhou, Las Vegas was his best weekend of the year as he out-paced teammate Valtteri Bottas in qualifying.

Zhou contended for points in the race before finishing 13th in the end.

Reflecting on his race, Zhou said: "Today was a good race for me. It’s been a while since we fought in the mid-pack near the top ten, and today, I feel we finally had a real chance.

“I believe we maximised the result we could have had with our pace, especially considering there was not a lot of drama happening ahead. Still, it's encouraging to be back where we were this weekend. It’s a step forward and it gives us confidence: things are looking more promising as we head to Qatar for the next round.”