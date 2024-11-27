Unseen Zhou Guanyu overtake on Franco Colapinto leads to expletive radio message

Zhou Guanyu made his feelings clear over team radio at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu pulled off an impressive overtake on Franco Colapinto in the closing laps of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly, given it was P13, the battle wasn’t picked up by the TV cameras as Max Verstappen clinched his fourth F1 drivers’ championship.

The Sauber driver was pumped up by the overtake, saying over team radio: “See you fucking later Colapinto”.

It’s unclear whether Zhou was simply feeling the adrenaline of his awesome last lap pass or Colapinto’s comments in the media caught the attention of the Chinese driver.

In an interview with his sponsor Quilmes, Colapinto insinuated that Zhou is perhaps the worst driver on the grid.

Colapinto said: “I don't care who I have next to me [as a teammate], whether it's Verstappen or Zhou, I want to beat them and be ahead of them.”

Both drivers are without a seat for next year.

Zhou was dropped by Sauber, with Mattia Binotto opting for an entirely new driver-line up for next year.

Colapinto is waiting to see whether a seat opens at either Red Bull or VCARB, with Christian Horner reportedly interested.

Zhou’s strongest weekend of the year

For Zhou, Las Vegas was his best weekend of the year as he out-paced teammate Valtteri Bottas in qualifying.

Zhou contended for points in the race before finishing 13th in the end.

Reflecting on his race, Zhou said: "Today was a good race for me. It’s been a while since we fought in the mid-pack near the top ten, and today, I feel we finally had a real chance.

“I believe we maximised the result we could have had with our pace, especially considering there was not a lot of drama happening ahead. Still, it's encouraging to be back where we were this weekend. It’s a step forward and it gives us confidence: things are looking more promising as we head to Qatar for the next round.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Honda factory riders wrap up 2024 with Jerez private test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 MotoGP underdog sets bullish target of reaching Marquez/Bagnaia level
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez reveals psychological renaissance of 2024 MotoGP season
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton could face “mixed emotions” if he leaves Mercedes with another victory
Lewis HAMILTON
Lewis HAMILTON
WSBK
News
3h ago
Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Ferrari deny failed F1 mid-season upgrade will cost them title in 2024
Ferrari
Ferrari
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Jenson Button expects to see ‘a different Lando Norris’ after Max Verstappen fight
Lando Norris
Lando Norris