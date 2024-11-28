All F1 teams valued above $1 billion in 2024

Sportico report reveals intriguing consequence of F1 cost cap

Ferrari, Las Vegas GP 2024
Ferrari, Las Vegas GP 2024
© XPB Images

All 10 Formula 1 teams have been valued above $1 billion in 2024 according to a report from Sportico, with Ferrari leading the rankings.

F1 is enjoying arguably its biggest boom period ever under Liberty Media, who took over ownership of the series in 2017.

Numerous initiatives to make F1 more accessible, such as Netflix’s Drive To Survive, have seen the popularity of the series grow in the mainstream landscape.

As such, the race calendar has swelled to 24 grands prix while F1 has enjoyed partnerships with more major brands.

One key change to F1 in recent years has been the introduction of the cost cap, which stands at $135 million for the 2024 season.

While the key aim of this is to level the playing field across the grid on what teams can spend on car development, it has also made F1 squads more financially viable businesses.

According to Sportico, all 10 teams have a valuation in 2024 of above $1 billion, with Ferrari leading the way on $4.78 billion having generated revenue in 2023 of $619 million.

Haas sits bottom of the table on $1.02 billion, with 2023 revenues of $184 million - with only Williams earning less last year at $158 million.

F1 world champion team Red Bull is third in the rankings on $3.5 billion with a 2023 revenue of $555 million.

The full valuation list is as follows:

1 - Ferrari, $4.78 billion ($619m 2023 revenue)
2 - Mercedes, $3.94 billion ($680m 2023 revenue)
3 - Red Bull, $3.5 billion ($555m 2023 revenue)
4 - McLaren, $2.65 billion ($536m 2023 revenue)
5 - Aston Martin, $2.07 billion ($304m 2023 revenue)
6 - Alpine, $1.5 billion ($311m 2023 revenue)
7 - Williams, $1.24 billion ($158m 2023 revenue)
8 - RB, $1.22 billion ($226m 2023 revenue)
9 - Sauber, $1.2 billion ($189m 2023 revenue)
10 - Haas, $1.02 billion ($184m 2023 revenue)

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

