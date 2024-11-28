Lewis Hamilton: Missing Abu Dhabi F1 test 'makes start of next year harder' at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has conceded not having the opportunity to drive for Ferrari in the post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test “makes the start of the year harder”, but vowed to “do our best to recover”.

Unlike Carlos Sainz, who will be behind the Williams FW46 next month on the Abu Dhabi test, Hamilton will not be able to drive for his new team until the New Year.

Toto Wolff clarified in Las Vegas that due to “contractual agreements with sponsors” allowing Hamilton to drive for Ferrari in the test would be possible.

Wolff said in Vegas: “Fred didn't ask. I think it's a difference also if you're maybe going to Williams, but we have contractual agreements with sponsors.

“We're having a farewell for Lewis. We're having lots of activities that are planned. And him and I, we spoke about it shortly, and he said, I guess that's not going to work.

“I don't think it's going to work. And that was the whole thing. So I don't think Fred is particularly sad.”

It’s likely Hamilton will get the chance to drive the 2022 Ferrari at the team’s own track in Fiorino ahead of pre-season testing.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, to media including Crash.net, Hamilton admitted missing out on the test would be a disadvantage going into 2025.

“Am I missing out on something? For sure,” he said. “It definitely delays the process and makes the start of the year harder, but we'll do our best to recover.”

The seven-time world champion revealed that he never flat-out asked Mercedes to be given the chance to drive the 2024 Ferrari challenger, but acknowledged it probably was never going to happen.

“Look, I know Fred wanted it to happen,” he added. “For me, I was in two minds. Driving the red car for the first time in Abu Dhabi does not excite me.

“In a perfect world, you'd get to drive it and not be seen and do the first rollout next year. When I did race it, obviously with Toto, they had all these plans that I've got to go and see some of the sponsors and say their farewells. So I don't think it was ever going to actually be allowed, even if I'd asked to have done it.

“But because I'm contracted to the team until December 31st, and that's totally fine. But it doesn't bother me, again, because I wasn't going to do the test. It's not what I wanted to do. I told Fred that's not what I wanted to do.”