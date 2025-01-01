EXCLUSIVE: "Reborn" Jenson Button assesses racing return - and what's next

One-time Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button says he feels “reborn” after his first full season in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

The 44-year-old contested in his first full season of racing since 2019 this year in the WEC with Hertz Team Jota driving a Porsche.

Sharing a Porsche 963 with Philip Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen, it took until the fourth round of the year at the Le Mans 24 Hours for Button and his team-mates to score points.

They managed a best finish of sixth at the Six Hours of Fuji.

Button will remain with Jota for 2025 as it switches from Porsche to Cadillac.

“2024 has been busy, yes,” Button said.

“It’s been exciting and there's been a lot of good stuff happening. It’s been my first full season of racing since 2019 at 44 years old, so it's like I'm reborn!

“It’s been a challenge; first of all just getting up to speed in the car.

“It takes a little bit longer when you’re a bit older, but then once you get used to it, I'm absolutely loving it.

“The pace is there, I love the wheel-to-wheel racing. WEC is such a great series and it’s in such a great place right now, as a lot of motorsport categories are.

“It’s lovely to see so many manufacturers involved. I’ve really enjoyed the season.

“The results haven't quite been what we had in mind ,and there’s been some bad luck at times, but there’s been lots of learnings for 2025 where I'll be racing with Cadillac and Hertz Team Jota.”

Button has dovetailed his racing commitments in 2024 with punditry appearances for Sky Sports F1.

He says the more competitive nature of F1 in 2024 has been “mega” and thinks it’s reasonable to expect that to be the case again next season.

“Being around Formula 1 and seeing the competitiveness this year has been incredible,” he added.

“Obviously Max was on a roll in the early part of the season but then a lot of teams caught up, so to see so many teams and drivers fighting at the front and lots of great racing and different winners has been mega.

“Leading into 2025 I think we can expect a lot more of that.”

