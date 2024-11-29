Yuki Tsunoda endorsed for Red Bull F1 seat by Max Verstappen’s ex-teammate

Yuki Tsunoda has been backed for a Red Bull F1 shot by one of Max Verstappen's ex-teammates.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly believes Yuki Tsunoda “deserves” the chance to drive for the Red Bull senior team.

Tsunoda is one of the drivers in the mix to replace the struggling Sergio Perez, who insists he is 100 percent confident of retaining his seat for 2025 despite continually underperforming alongside teammate and newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

RB teammate Liam Lawson is also a contender, while Williams stand-in Franco Colapinto has been mooted as an alternative candidate should Red Bull decide to make a change to their line-up by bringing in a driver from outside their pool.

Gasly, who was dropped by Red Bull after just 12 races alongside Verstappen, reckons his former teammate Tsunoda has done enough to earn a shot at promotion.

"I think performance-wise, he deserves a chance,” Gasly told media including Crash.net at the Qatar Grand Prix on Thursday.

“He seems to have improved a lot from the moment he came. He's been performing pretty strongly, I would say, this season and also last year. He’s beaten his teammate.

“From this point of view, I think, looking at the programme, the Red Bull programme, it will make sense to give him a shot.

“But ultimately, we know there is not only performance that comes down to that decision. It's a top team. And it depends on what Christian [Horner, team principal] and Helmut [Marko, Red Bull advisor] wants to do with it.

"Personally, I'd like to see him and see what he does there. But I know it's not that easy. And if you ask me performance-wise, yeah, I think he deserved a chance.”

Tsunoda will get an opportunity to drive Red Bull’s 2024 car in the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Red Bull’s shareholders are set to make a decision on their 2025 driver line-up in a crucial meeting following the season finale. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
3h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
4h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco