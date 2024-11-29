Audi sells part of F1 team to Qatar sovereign wealth fund

Audi has sold a minority stake in its F1 team to Qatar’s leading state-backed fund.

The Qatar Investment Authority will purchase a “significant minority stake” in the soon-to-be Audi F1 team, reportedly worth up to 30% according to Sky News.

Sauber will be rebranded to Audi from the start of the 2026 F1 season when the German car giant officially enters as a factory team.

The deal was officially confirmed on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG and chairman of the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport AG, was spotted in the Lusail paddock ahead of the announcement.

“The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative,” Döllner said.

“This additional capital will accelerate the team’s growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA’s involvement further energises the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026.”

Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA, added: “Audi is a premium partner of choice with a rich motorsport legacy. As a long-standing investor in the Volkswagen Group, we believe in Audi’s vision and direction when entering Formula 1 and our investment will support the realisation of this goal.

“QIA believes that Formula 1 is a sport with significant untapped investment potential. The increasing commercialisation of professional sports as an entertainment offering globally, and the increasingly global popularity of Formula 1, has made for an exciting opportunity for our first major motorsports investment.”

Sauber will field a new-look driver line-up consisting of Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto in 2025.