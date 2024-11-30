Lewis Hamilton’s frustration continues in Qatar: “At this point I really don't care”

Lewis Hamilton delivered another downbeat message following the F1 sprint race for the Qatar Grand Prix, admitting “at this point I really don’t care”.

It’s been a tough weekend for Hamilton, who could only qualify seventh in sprint qualifying.

That was disappointing for Hamilton given Mercedes F1 teammate George Russell qualified second.

It was a similar story in the 19-lap sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit as Russell challenged the two McLarens for the victory, Hamilton dropped back to finish sixth.

After sprint qualifying on Friday, Hamilton said he’s “definitely not fast anymore” amid his latest defeat to Russell.

Hamilton was asked about that aforementioned quote - but remained downbeat when giving his answer.

When asked if he will be able to turn things around when he moves to Ferrari next year, Hamilton said: “I have no clue man. I don’t have an answer for you. It’s not been great.

“At this point I really don’t care, I just want to get through these next couple of races. Do my job, turn up and I am looking forward to the winter break. I woke up this morning and the most important thing is to leave with gratitude.

“I am really grateful to do what I love doing even when there are days that I don’t love it as much. I am really, really so lucky to be here with all these other amazing athletes.

“It’s painful when it doesn’t go well. No one likes losing. That’s part of the journey.”

Hamilton’s struggles continue at Mercedes

Even though Hamilton has been able to take two F1 victories in his final year with Mercedes, it’s arguably been the seven-time world champion’s most disappointing campaign at Mercedes.

Hamilton is 17-5 down against Russell (22-6 if you include the sprints) in qualifying.

The 39-year-old has only ever been beaten in qualifying by a teammate once over an entire season - in 2014 - against Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton remains up there as one of the very best over a race distance though.

Last time out in Las Vegas, Hamilton demonstrated outstanding race pace to finish second from 10th on the grid.

Hamilton felt he could have won in Sin City had he got his qualifying right.