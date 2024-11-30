Lewis Hamilton’s frustration continues in Qatar: “At this point I really don't care”

"At this point I really don’t care, I just want to get through these next couple of races."

Lewis Hamilton on track in the sprint
Lewis Hamilton on track in the sprint

Lewis Hamilton delivered another downbeat message following the F1 sprint race for the Qatar Grand Prix, admitting “at this point I really don’t care”.

It’s been a tough weekend for Hamilton, who could only qualify seventh in sprint qualifying.

That was disappointing for Hamilton given Mercedes F1 teammate George Russell qualified second.

It was a similar story in the 19-lap sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit as Russell challenged the two McLarens for the victory, Hamilton dropped back to finish sixth.

After sprint qualifying on Friday, Hamilton said he’s “definitely not fast anymore” amid his latest defeat to Russell.

Hamilton was asked about that aforementioned quote - but remained downbeat when giving his answer.

When asked if he will be able to turn things around when he moves to Ferrari next year, Hamilton said: “I have no clue man. I don’t have an answer for you. It’s not been great.

“At this point I really don’t care, I just want to get through these next couple of races. Do my job, turn up and I am looking forward to the winter break. I woke up this morning and the most important thing is to leave with gratitude.

“I am really grateful to do what I love doing even when there are days that I don’t love it as much. I am really, really so lucky to be here with all these other amazing athletes.

“It’s painful when it doesn’t go well. No one likes losing. That’s part of the journey.”

Hamilton’s struggles continue at Mercedes

Even though Hamilton has been able to take two F1 victories in his final year with Mercedes, it’s arguably been the seven-time world champion’s most disappointing campaign at Mercedes.

Hamilton is 17-5 down against Russell (22-6 if you include the sprints) in qualifying.

The 39-year-old has only ever been beaten in qualifying by a teammate once over an entire season - in 2014 - against Nico Rosberg. 

Hamilton remains up there as one of the very best over a race distance though.

Last time out in Las Vegas, Hamilton demonstrated outstanding race pace to finish second from 10th on the grid.

Hamilton felt he could have won in Sin City had he got his qualifying right.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen loses pole with rare penalty for George Russell block
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “I’ve still got it” despite latest George Russell defeat
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell inherits Qatar pole after Max Verstappen penalty
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
6h ago
What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
F1
7h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen