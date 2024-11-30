George Russell left ‘pretty infuriated’ by McLaren’s tactics

George Russell labels McLaren's sprint race tactics "infuriating", reports Lewis Larkam in Qatar.

George Russell and Lando Norris in parc ferme
George Russell and Lando Norris in parc ferme

George Russell has criticised McLaren’s “pretty infuriating” tactics during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

The Mercedes driver started second but immediately lost out to Oscar Piastri at Turn 1. Russell saw several attempts to repass Piastri rebuffed by some robust defending from the Australian.

Russell ultimately had to settle for third place behind the McLaren duo, who swapped positions coming out of the final corner as Lando Norris gifted the win to Piastri as payback for being handed victory in the Brazil sprint race by his teammate when he was in still in title contention.

The Briton was left frustrated by McLaren’s tactics, with Norris intentionally keeping Piastri within his DRS range for most of the 19-lap race to aid his defence from Russell, who appeared to have more pace.

“It was very close going into Turn One on a couple of occasions,” Russell said.  “It was so frustrating every lap Lando Norris backing up and giving Oscar Piastri the DRS.

“I understand why they did that but when you’re out here and fighting and you want to put a race on for the fans, it was just pretty infuriating. Nevertheless it was P3, this afternoon [qualifying] is going to be the important one.”

Russell added: “I struggled towards the end but I think Lando had some good pace, Oscar was struggling a little bit.

“It would have been good to go head-to-head with Lando and see what the true pace would have been, I think he had quite a lot in the pocket just giving Oscar the DRS.”

Piastri praises McLaren team work

George Russell and Oscar Piastri do battle in Qatar
George Russell and Oscar Piastri do battle in Qatar

Piastri admitted he was grateful for the help from Norris after taking too much out of his tyres in the opening laps.

“It was about defence for the whole race to be honest, I had a good start and a good Turn One but I didn’t quite had the pace,” Piastri explained.

“I killed the front a little bit early on. I was struggling a bit for the rest of the sprint but there was some great teamwork and without that help, it would have been a much more difficult sprint. It’s nice to have McLaren one-two.

"It was a good show of team work, something we discussed before the race. I guess you can say the favour has been returned. Good race, good points. A bit tricky to keep George behind but a good race for the team.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella told Sky Sports F1: "Russell was on a set with only one lap, whilst both Oscar and Lando were on a set with two laps.

"Here at this circuit, the new tyre loses grip very rapidly so we had a bit of deficit from a tyre point of view, which we needed to manage. in the Sprint. At the same time, we also had a rear wing configuration which was good in the corners but a little bit slow on the straights.

"So the race required a bit of collaboration between our two drivers with Lando supporting Oscar with DRS, and was executed very well, brilliant driving from Lando.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen loses pole with rare penalty for George Russell block
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “I’ve still got it” despite latest George Russell defeat
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell inherits Qatar pole after Max Verstappen penalty
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
6h ago
What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
F1
6h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen