George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren

George Russell wants a “proper race” at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix after McLaren’s teamwork between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri resulted in an “infuriating” sprint event.

Russell finished behind the two McLarens in the shorter 19-lap sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit.

The Mercedes driver was frustrated by the tactics deployed by McLaren, with Norris backing off on purpose to give teammate Piastri DRS which allowed him to fend off Russell.

Russell said after the sprint: “I understand why they did that but when you’re out here and fighting and you want to put a race on for the fans, it was just pretty infuriating.”

Fast forward to qualifying, Russell put his Mercedes on the front row of the grid after he was pipped to pole by four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

More importantly, Russell beat the two McLarens in qualifying as he goes in search of back-to-back victories.

Reflecting on his P2 qualifying position, Russell couldn’t resist a little dig towards McLaren after how they handled the sprint race.

“Just excited,” he said. “Hopefully we can have a proper race rather than this team orders stuff. It’s going to be a good race. I think we’ll all be going for it. It’s actually great that Max is in the mix as well.

“I was really surprised by their turnaround because they looked really off the pace yesterday, off the pace this morning, and obviously they were both in Q3 and Max in pole, so I think we’ve got a good race on our hands.”

Mercedes on a “great run” to end 2024 F1 season

Russell has enjoyed a remarkable run of form in recent rounds, particularly in qualifying.

Since the summer break, Russell has the best average qualifying position on the grid.

And that’s without having a car that can consistently compete for race wins.

Russell could have won in Brazil had it been for a better strategy, while he dominated the race in Las Vegas.

“It’s been a great run so far,” he added. “The last four qualifyings we’ve been on the front row every one, which I don’t think we could have dreamt of a few races ago. I’m feeling in such a groove at the moment, feeling really great.

“My first lap was one of the best I’ve ever done and then for whatever reason, I just couldn’t find that extra bit of time on the last lap and Max pipped me. But just taking the positives.

“The car’s been so great the last two weekends, and just enjoying it while we can.”