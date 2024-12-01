Rumours “are good news” as two Red Bull driver changes are touted for 2025

Rumours about Red Bull changing two of their drivers in 2025 have been welcomed.

Laurent Mekies, team principal of sister team RB, is pleased that his two drivers are in the mix for a promotion into the main Red Bull team.

Red Bull are considering whether to stick with the under-performing Sergio Perez next season.

Red Bull to ditch Sergio Perez?

If Red Bull opt to get rid of Perez, they have two strong options at their sister RB team.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are both battling away for the chance.

Mekies told Sky Sports: “As a team, that’s how we think. There is noise outside of the team.

“We hope that our drivers develop enough to be attractive for Red Bull Racing. That’s what we are trying to achieve.

“So when we hear rumours about them going elsewhere, it is good news.”

Red Bull have already demonstrated their notorious ruthlessness with driver changes by ditching Daniel Ricciardo from the RB team mid-season.

That change enabled Lawson to come back into the fray, and he could immediately be promoted into a Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2025.

Franco Colapinto to Racing Bulls?

RB - who will rebrand and be called Racing Bulls in 2025 - would have a vacant seat if either Lawson or Tsunoda is promoted to replace Perez.

Franco Colapinto is an obvious choice to fill that seat.

“Colapinto? It’s natural, after the fantastic [start] he has had, that many teams will think about him,” admitted Mekies.

“We are a team who focus on driver development. Our focus is on that.

“If and when there is an opportunity for our drivers to go to a bigger team, it is good news.”

Colapinto replaced the under-performing Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-way through this campaign and has caught the eye.

The driver from Argentina has nowhere to go next season, because Williams had already committed hefty deals to pair Alex Albon with Carlos Sainz.

Williams boss James Vowles is adamant that Colapinto deserves a full-time drive next year somewhere on the F1 grid.

Racing Bulls are the only team with a possible vacancy.

Colapinto has loosely been linked to Alpine too, despite them naming Jack Doohan for his rookie season in 2025.