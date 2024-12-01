One F1 team announces name change for 2025

One Formula 1 team will have a new identity next season.

The squad currently referred to as ‘RB’ will undergo a minor adjustment, they have confirmed.

“Our team is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, not RB,” team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed to Sky Sports at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls will be the shortened name, without the title sponsor, most commonly used to describe the team in 2025.

Racing Bulls team name in 2025

Red Bull’s sister team have already undergone a rebrand.

Last year, they were known as AlphaTauri as they welcomed Daniel Ricciardo back from his F1 hiatus, and later gave Liam Lawson his debut.

There was initial confusion about what the team would be known as this season when Visa Cash App was introduced as a title sponsor.

RB has become the most commonly used phrase to address them, although some inside the F1 paddock also call them Racing Bulls already.

Their car this season is the VCARB01, adding further confusion about what to call them.

But next year everything will be simplified when the Racing Bulls moniker is adopted.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in race seats?

The F1 2025 driver line-up remains incomplete while Red Bull decide what to do with Sergio Perez.

Although Perez is contracted for next season, Red Bull haven’t ruled out ditching him.

Current RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are in the mix to replace Perez.

That would create a vacancy at the 2025 Racing Bulls which could be filled by Franco Colapinto, who doesn’t have a drive due to Williams’ lack of a vacancy.