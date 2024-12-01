Revealed: The “somebody” at Red Bull that “doesn’t like” Valtteri Bottas

Ted Kravitz knows who dislikes Valtteri Bottas within Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas

The identity of Valtteri Bottas’ critic within the Red Bull camp has been identified.

Bottas admitted he enquired about a 2025 drive within their two F1 teams but claimed “there are some people at Red Bull who don’t really like me for some reason”.

The insider who doesn’t want to sign Bottas up has apparently now been picked out.

Red Bull not an option for Valtteri Bottas

Helmut Marko is the person who doesn’t rate Bottas, Ted Kravitz claimed.

“Bottas was not complaining exactly, but saying that he would have been on to replace Sergio Perez, but ‘somebody at Red Bull doesn’t like me’,” Kravitz said on Sky Sports.

“That somebody is Helmut Marko who, a couple of years ago, branded Bottas ‘a loser’.

“He said it would be unthinkable that Sauber would re-sign Bottas for next year, which of course they did not.

“Come on, Helmut! How can you dislike Bottas? He’s probably the most likable man on Planet Earth!”

Valtteri Bottas F1 future in doubt

The veteran driver has lost his race seat at Sauber for 2025.

There is seemingly nowhere to go, with the only question mark over the 2025 F1 driver line-up surrounding Red Bull.

They could ditch Perez and promote either Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda from their sister team, creating a vacancy.

Bottas asked about this race seat but clearly didn’t get close.

He could yet return to Mercedes in a reserve driver role. Mick Schumacher has left that role behind.

Bottas, alongside Lewis Hamilton, was a thorn in Red Bull’s side when he was a Mercedes driver.

Marko and Red Bull have not commented on Bottas’ claim that they don’t like him.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

