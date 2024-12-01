“None of their business, sorry,” FIA chief tells F1 drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has told Formula 1 drivers that he does not owe them an explanation for his organisation’s decision-making.

A host of senior figures including race director Niels Wittich have departed the FIA recently.

Wittich claimed it was the organisation’s decision to get rid of him.

Ben Sulayem also received a letter from F1 drivers via the Grand Prix Drivers Assocation demanding the FIA provide more transparency when issuing fines.

Drivers asked the FIA to treat them "like adults".

FIA boss hits back at F1 drivers

“None of their business. Sorry,” was Ben Sulaymen’s response to Motorsport when asked about the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association’s concerns.

He responded to questions about where the money goes when F1 drivers are fined by claiming the FIA spends millions on developing grassroots motorsport.

FIA chief on departed race director

Ben Sulayem was questioned about the exit of race director Wittich.

The timing of his departure, with just three F1 rounds left in 2024 at the time, raised eyebrows.

“It's really none of people's business to interfere in ours,” he first said.

“Do we have to tell them? When something in the teams changes, do they tell us?

“No, they don't.”

Max Verstappen seeks Ben Sulayem talks

Ahead of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Max Verstappen sat down for a chat with Ben Sulayem.

The meeting was sought by Verstappen’s entourage. It was described as a “good meeting” by De Telegraaf.

They also reported that Verstappen’s desire to meet the FIA boss was nothing to do with the grid penalty he received on Saturday in Qatar.

The 30-minute chat in Ben Sulayem’s office was reportedly in part about the community service punishment Verstappen received for swearing in a press conference.

“The state of affairs” at the FIA was also discussed, Dutch media report.