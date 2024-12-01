Max Verstappen delivers scathing attack against George Russell: “I lost all respect”

Max Verstappen delivered a scathing attack against George Russell following the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, stating that he had “lost all respect” for the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen was hit with a one-place grid penalty for driving unnecessary slowly and blocking Russell in qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit.

The penalty didn’t have an impact on the race though as Verstappen took the lead away from Russell on the opening lap into the first corner.

Verstappen went on to win comfortably in Qatar to take his ninth victory of the 2024 F1 season.

Russell could only finish fourth after a slow Mercedes pit stop combined with a lack of race pace.

Verstappen furious with Russell

In the post-race FIA press conference, Verstappen vented his frustration towards Russell and accused him of “trying to screw” him over.

Reflecting on the penalty, Verstappen was shocked by it before detailing the role Russell played.

“Honestly, I mean... I couldn't believe that I got it,” he said. “But in a way, I was also like, yeah, I'm not surprised anymore in the world that I live in. So, yeah. You're not happy with it. But at one point or another, you have to just turn the page.

“But, yeah, it wasn't very enjoyable to see that happen, because I think that's the first time that in a slow lap someone has been penalised. While, actually, I just tried to be nice. So maybe I shouldn't be nice. But the thing is that, you know, well, being nice, because at the end of the season, everything is more or less decided, for me especially, I didn't want to screw anyone over to prepare their lap.

“And by doing that, you know, being nice, basically you get a penalty. And that's what I tried to explain as well. But I just felt like I was talking to a brick wall. So there's not much that was possible for whatever reason.

“Well, I think I really spoke about valid reasons of what happened and it was clear cut that around me there were different scenarios going on as well, with people having colder tyres and stuff so they had to push anyway and I didn't want to then cause a scene into a last corner. and then, you know, no one had a lap. So very, very surprising.

“And then the second part of the question. Yeah, I was quite surprised when sitting there in the Stewards’ room, what was all going on. Honestly, very disappointing because I think we're all here, we respect each other a lot and of course, I've been in that meeting room many times in my life, in my career with people that have raced and I've never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. And that for me… I lost all respect.”

Verstappen shows his class on-track in Qatar

Verstappen’s first dry weather win since the Spanish Grand Prix showed why he's a level above the rest of the field at the moment.

Once again, Verstappen nailed the start to claim the lead despite starting on the dirty side of the grid.

He was quick to point out Lando Norris’ misjudgement during the yellow flag period which ultimately resulted in a 10-second stop-go penalty for the McLaren driver.

Similarly, Verstappen demonstrated his superior race craft with a stern defence against Norris after the first Safety Car period.