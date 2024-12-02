Fresh detail of heinous £12m act by Michael Schumacher’s bodyguard

Michael Schumacher's familty targeted in blackmail plot by ex-ally

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s bodyguard reportedly tried to blackmail his family for £12m by threatening to release pictures of him.

Michael Schumacher now lives in privacy with only loved ones able to visit, 11 years on from a skiing accident which changed his life.

But Markus Fritsche attempted to abuse the trust of being invited into the inner-circle, the Daily Mail reports.

Fritsche worked with Schumacher for eight years but, when he was released from his role, things changed.

He attempted to blackmail the F1 legend’s family for £12m because he had access to 1,500 images, 200 videos and medical information.

With the help of two aides, Fritsche claimed he had the information on two USB sticks.

They contacted Schumacher’s family to warn it would be released until the hefty sum of money was paid.

Fritsche and two others will stand trial in Germany next month.

Michael Schumacher now

The former Formula 1 icon is now 55 years old.

He has not been seen in public since the skiing accident in December 2013 which initially left him in a coma.

Details about him are scarce but are occasionally shared by trusted confidantes, such as Jean Todt.

Schumacher’s seven titles set the all-time record for the most F1 championships, which Lewis Hamilton has matched.

Hamilton will move to Ferrari next year - where Schumacher became untouchable - hoping to add one more title and claim the outright record.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

