Toto Wolff responds to ‘crazy, made-up conspiracies’ about Lewis Hamilton woes

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has hit out at “lunatics” pedalling “crazy, made-up conspiracies” about Lewis Hamilton’s struggles this season.

Amid Hamilton woes, particularly in qualifying where he has suffered 18 defeats in 23 races to teammate George Russell, some fans have suggested on social media that something untoward is happening at Mercedes as the seven-time world champion prepares to leave for rivals Ferrari.

Wolff dismissed the speculation as “nonsense”, adding the people behind the conspiracy theories are “idiots who have no understanding”.

“I’ve never read the comments. I just hear that this nonsense appears,” Wolff told media including Crash.net in Qatar.

“Now we can talk at length about the toxic environment of social media but I’ve always said if you hide yourself behind a screen and you open up an account and then you do these comments.

“I wonder, who would even have the time to comment? We love our fans, they contribute to what we are and the other ones who believe that they need to create some crazy, made-up conspiracies, it doesn’t even bother me.

“They are just idiots who have no understanding. Probably never put a foot near a racing car, maybe not even a normal car. My message to them is ‘nobody is reading what you write’.

“10 years ago I was really upset about what somebody wrote and I was walking on the street with Susie [Wolff] and there was this rather not decent person coming towards us.

“She said ‘would you consider this person’s opinion’ and I said ‘no, why would I’ and she said ‘well this could be the person that’s wrote has just wrote the comment’.

“So you are hiding behind your screen, somewhere over the mountains and you want to write a comment? Wonderful. You are writing it for yourself and the few other lunatics that want to engage with you.”

Why is Hamilton struggling?

Asked if there is a technical explanation for Hamilton’s struggles, Wolff replied: “I think one of his strengths is how he is always able to brake late and attack the corner.

“That car can’t take it. Then when there’s days like today where the grip comes in, that phenomenon is even more articulated and makes it even worse for him. It makes it even worse for George also.

“If the car slides more and lacks grip, it comes alive. That’s a pattern and feature of this car, and that contributes to him probably suffering more than George.”