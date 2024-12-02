Alpine-Mercedes in talks today over Esteban Ocon split

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes are discussing with Alpine about releasing Esteban Ocon from his F1 contract early, with further talks planned today (Monday).

It emerged after Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix that Ocon is set to vacate his Alpine seat and be replaced by Jack Doohan for next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This news was officially confirmed by Alpine on Monday morning.

Ocon agreed a deal to join Haas next season in July, before Alpine announced they will promote current reserve driver Doohan as his replacement the following month.

Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz claimed that Ocon and Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore “struck a deal” to pave the way for the Frenchman’s premature departure, and an early F1 debut for Doohan.

Wolff confirmed talks between Mercedes, who still manage Ocon’s career, and Alpine would continue on Monday.

"I think first of all there's a contractual relationship that Esteban and we have with Alpine on driver services and that contract expires at the end of the year. That's the basis," Wolff told media including Crash.net.

"And then if you agree that, for the benefit of the future, there's a better solution that allows Esteban to get ready early and better for Haas, and if that depends on driving or not in Abu Dhabi, this is something we discussed today and we're going to talk about it tomorrow [Monday].”

Alpine want outcome which “suits everyone”

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes acknowledged the French manufacturer are seeking a resolution which “suits everyone”.

"I think there's been a discussion, there's not been a definitive answer yet, but it has been talked about," Oakes said.

"It's slightly complex because as much as he is ours, he's obviously contractually a Mercedes junior driver as well, and obviously he'd like to be released early as well.

"I think it comes from all sides really. I guess you could say it's good to get Jack in early. I think you could say from Esteban's side it's good to move on early. I think it suits everybody. So I think the discussion is quite natural really.

"Honestly, Esteban's been a big part of this team as well and, from both sides, it suits each other.”

Oakes added: "I think you could say that [earlier disagreements have] a part to play. But I think really the bigger part is sort of a natural evolution really, he's moving on [next year].

"Does it suit both of us to do it just a bit earlier for the last round or not? And from the other side, it's also you could look at it as it's advantageous to get Jack in the team working with everybody and get those butterflies gone now rather than next year in Australia somewhat.

"I think really it's probably that it just seems to suit everybody, and let's have a discussion on it. It doesn't mean it needs to be confirmed either way. I think Toto and Flavio have a really good relationship, so I'm sure they'll do what's right for each other there.”