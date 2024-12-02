Alpine confirm driver change involving Esteban Ocon for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon will move on from Alpine earlier than planned

Alpine
Alpine

Alpine have confirmed the rumours of a huge driver change for the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

Esteban Ocon will step out of their car, making way for Jack Doohan to make his F1 race debut.

Ocon has already signed for Haas in 2025 but is vacating his Alpine one grand prix earlier than expected.

This driver swap for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix enables Ocon to drive the Haas at the postseason test, on the Tuesday after the last race.

Doohan, who will be trusted with his rookie campaign next year with Alpine, gets a bonus taste of race action this year.

Doohan will team up with Pierre Gasly in Abu Dhabi and they will also be teammates in 2025.

Mercedes involved in Ocon talks

Mercedes still manage Ocon's career so were involved in negotiations to end his Alpine alliance one race early.

Toto Wolff spoke after the Qatar Grand Prix about their involvement in the talks.

"If you agree that, for the benefit of the future, there's a better solution that allows Esteban to get ready early and better for Haas, and if that depends on driving or not in Abu Dhabi, this is something we discussed," Wolff said.

Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes said: "It comes from all sides really. I guess you could say it's good to get Jack in early. 

"I think you could say from Esteban's side it's good to move on early. I think it suits everybody."

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz reported that Alpine boss Flavio Briatore struck the key deal to move Ocon on early, and get Doohan into his race seat for Abu Dhabi.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

