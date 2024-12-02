Unusual off-track activities catch the eye at F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar was a thrilling affair this year, despite the drivers' title already spoken for, pyramid kerbs modified, and ambient temperature down - with multi-car crashes, two punctures, three safety car periods, and penalties galore.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who secured his fourth crown with fifth place in Las Vegas, stayed clear of the punishments on race day to notch his second-straight win at Lusail, his ninth for 2024, and 63rd overall.

But, his rival, Lando Norris wasn't so lucky in Qatar, despite a heated battle up front with the Dutchman for more than half the race.

The McLaren driver's chances were ruined after he failed to see double waved yellow flags on the main pit straight and was handed a brutal 10-second stop and go penalty (and three penalty points) that meant 10th place at the chequered flag and a bonus point for the fastest lap was all he could muster.

And it was a potential infraction flagged by the leading Dutchman, Norris' friend, adding salt into the wound he'd already caused earlier in the weekend when he mentioned he could have won the title sooner than Las Vegas if he was driving the Brit's McLaren MCL38.

"I asked the team 'did he lift or not?'" Verstappen asked, post-race. "I think it's fair to ask that, when you lift yourself. Then that's the penalty you get. They're quite harsh on yellow flags. I know that myself, of course, from penalties in the past, which is what it is."

Carlos Sainz and George Russell friend a sponsor in Qatar

Off-track, things got weird - with tennis legend Novak Djokovic named as F1 major sponsor Qatar Airways' Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor. But, instead of getting onto the court with some drivers, the Serbian star was whisked off to popular Doha hairdressers, HD Cutz, where he was put in the chair to talk about F1 while he had a trim.

“This is Formula One of the hair cutting," the Joker said. "Yeah, I cannot see exactly what he's doing, but I have full trust in him.”

Djokovic is no stranger to F1, or its drivers, having met Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at April's Monte Carlo Masters tournament - and others like Mercedes George Russell more regularly at his local gym.

“I'm really a big fan of Formula One," he said. "I have been always [a fan] since the very young age. Michael Schumacher was my idol in Formula One. I loved watching him. And ever since then, I've been following everyone who has been making this sport great globally."

And the Joker, who has netted 24 men's singles Grand Slam titles, is keen to up his game with another Monaco-based champion - Lewis Hamilton.

“A few days ago, I met him for the first time ever, and we were talking about different things," Djokovic said. "And we offered him to have a little tennis session if he fancies it. And he said we should do it because he needs to work on his tennis game. He's not happy with his tennis game. So I think I can help him with that a little bit.”

Lewis Hamilton woe at F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton had a torrid time in Qatar, with the seven-time F1 World Champion stating "I'm definitely not fast anymore" after qualifying seventh for the Sprint on Saturday, then getting two penalties in Sunday's race - first, a 5-second time penalty, for a false start, then a drive-through penalty for going 12.5km/h faster than mandated 80km/h limit in the pit lane. In the end, the Brit finished 12th.

But, Hamilton went into the weekend with a smile - on the back of his astronaut flight training with the Polaris program in the USA.

The initiative, set up by Mercedes sponsor IWC Shaffhausen, saw the Brit prepped and suited-up for a one-hour stint flying in the L-39 Albatros jet.

Hamilton pulled a maximum of 7.5G, more than astronauts experience on ascent, as part of a series of typical manoeuvres - including accelerations and decelerations to experience lateral g-forces.

“You just feel like you’re just floating through the clouds," he said. "It’s pretty unique, and we came down, and swooped through past the runway, which was kind of crazy, it was so close to the runway, and then pull back on the stick and took off and went up - that was wicked!”

Hamilton was given an extensive briefing and inspection of the jet before taking to the air, but the instructor was left immediately impressed by the F1 icon’s skills in the cockpit.

“We were right into aerobatics, we were doing acceleration and deceleration checks," said John "Slick" Baum, the Polaris Program's Philanthropy Director and Instructor Pilot.

"And then, of course, we wanted to pull some Gs, so we started at four, then five, then six, and he made it to seven and a half Gs today. Just an incredible pilot behind the stick and the throttle today and I was just really impressed with his flying ability.”