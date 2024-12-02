“Rumour” whispered about unseen “confrontation” involving George Russell

George Russell was confronted by a fuming Max Verstappen before the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, it is claimed.

Netflix’s Drive To Survive cameras might even have picked up the feisty conversation.

Verstappen was angry with Russell’s role in getting him a one-place grid penalty for an infringement on Saturday in Qatar.

He insisted he had “lost all respect” for Russell’s role in the FIA’s intervention, but according to Ted Kravitz, he vented privately too.

Max Verstappen v George Russell confrontation

Sky Sports’ Kravitz reported from Qatar: “The rumour is… and I think you’ll find this when Drive To Survive airs in February because they certainly won’t leave this little snippet on the editing room floor…

“In the drivers’ parade holding room, Max confronted George.

“Still seething, he said something like: ‘You and your FIA mates, I hope you’re happy with what you’ve done’.

“I think the actual quote was ruder than that.

“That seems to be the confrontation that Christian Horner referred to. It got a bit tasty…

“The Christmas card list? Not for Max and George. They used to play padel together but now not!”

Verstappen beats Russell at Qatar Grand Prix

Verstappen was forced off pole position, ceding it to Russell, but swiftly overtook him in the Qatar Grand Prix.

He held on to victory despite the chaos unfolding behind him with Safety Cars and punctured tyres.

His anger, and how he channels it, impressed Kravitz.

“I like the way he gets motivated. He gets himself angry,” Kravitz said.

“It can be anything - from an unjust one-place grid penalty to a red flag in Brazil.

“He was angry with the FIA back then, not to pull out the red flag in qualifying which led to his lowly [starting position].

“He was cross, and well motivated, to make a point. “Would he have driven that way not being angry? Yes he probably would.

“Would he have driven well not being angry about the one-place grid penalty? Yes he would. But it gave him extra motivation.

“The question for me is: knowing that, as Red Bull do, do they amplify it to Max to make him extra angry to make him blitz everything?
“I don’t think they do. They don’t need to.”

Verstappen wrapped up the F1 drivers’ title in Las Vegas, meaning he has won four titles in a row.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

