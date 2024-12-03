Toto Wolff wants to end “present chapter” with Lewis Hamilton “in the right way”

A week of "celebration" ahead for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff says the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is “a celebration” as Lewis Hamilton drives for Mercedes for the final time.

Hamilton will bow out of Mercedes at the end of Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Hamilton-Mercedes partnership is F1’s most successful driver-team pairing.

Hamilton has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, taking 84 victories and over 150 podium finishes.

While 2024 has been a difficult final year for the seven-time world champion, he managed to return to winning ways at the British Grand Prix before taking another win at Spa-Francorchamps before the summer break.

Looking ahead to Hamilton’s final weekend as a Mercedes driver, Wolff said: “After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend. It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn't have imagined what was to come.

“Six Drivers' World Championships. Eight Constructors' titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we've overcome together.

“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack. One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion.

“Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him. That work won't stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.”

“Lewis will always be part of our family”

Since making it into F1 in 2007, Hamilton has only driven cars powered by Mercedes.

In 2025, Hamilton will race for Ferrari, fulfilling a childhood dream as he goes in search of his eighth world title.

Before that though, Mercedes will celebrate Hamilton’s contribution and achievement, making four visits to Kuala Lumpur (home of their main sponsor, Petronas), Stuttgart, Brixworth and Brackley. 

“This weekend is a celebration,” he added.” A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together. Lewis's association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.

“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family. 

“For now, though, our full focus is on the race weekend. There is no better way to mark the end of our time together than with a strong performance on the track. The entire team is focused on adding one more highlight to the reel. We also want to end the season on the front foot.

“That will help us carry momentum into the winter and onwards as we open the next chapter in our story in 2025. With George as the senior driver and Kimi as an exciting rookie talent, our future is bright. But let's end this present chapter in the right way. Thank you, Lewis: for one final time, let's do this.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
8h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
10h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
10h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
11h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose