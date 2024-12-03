Toto Wolff wants to end “present chapter” with Lewis Hamilton “in the right way”

Toto Wolff says the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is “a celebration” as Lewis Hamilton drives for Mercedes for the final time.

Hamilton will bow out of Mercedes at the end of Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Hamilton-Mercedes partnership is F1’s most successful driver-team pairing.

Hamilton has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, taking 84 victories and over 150 podium finishes.

While 2024 has been a difficult final year for the seven-time world champion, he managed to return to winning ways at the British Grand Prix before taking another win at Spa-Francorchamps before the summer break.

Looking ahead to Hamilton’s final weekend as a Mercedes driver, Wolff said: “After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend. It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn't have imagined what was to come.

“Six Drivers' World Championships. Eight Constructors' titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we've overcome together.

“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack. One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion.

“Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him. That work won't stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.”

“Lewis will always be part of our family”

Since making it into F1 in 2007, Hamilton has only driven cars powered by Mercedes.

In 2025, Hamilton will race for Ferrari, fulfilling a childhood dream as he goes in search of his eighth world title.

Before that though, Mercedes will celebrate Hamilton’s contribution and achievement, making four visits to Kuala Lumpur (home of their main sponsor, Petronas), Stuttgart, Brixworth and Brackley.

“This weekend is a celebration,” he added.” A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together. Lewis's association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.

“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.

“For now, though, our full focus is on the race weekend. There is no better way to mark the end of our time together than with a strong performance on the track. The entire team is focused on adding one more highlight to the reel. We also want to end the season on the front foot.

“That will help us carry momentum into the winter and onwards as we open the next chapter in our story in 2025. With George as the senior driver and Kimi as an exciting rookie talent, our future is bright. But let's end this present chapter in the right way. Thank you, Lewis: for one final time, let's do this.”