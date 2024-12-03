Jack Doohan sends classy message to Esteban Ocon after shock Alpine change

Jack Doohan has thanked Esteban Ocon for being “beneficial to my learning and development in F1” after Alpine announced their shock driver change for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Doohan will make his F1 grand prix debut at this weekend’s race in Abu Dhabi, replacing Ocon at Alpine.

Shortly after the conclusion of the race in Qatar on Sunday, it was suggested that Ocon would step aside for the season finale, paving the way for Doohan to make his F1 debut early.

It soon transpired that Ocon had agreed a deal with Alpine chief Flavio Briatore to miss the final race and in turn, be allowed to drive for Haas in the post-season test next Tuesday.

Doohan is set to drive for Alpine in 2025, forming their F1 driver line-up alongside Pierre Gasly.

The Australian put out a classy message thanking Ocon for his support.

Doohan wrote on his X account: “Stoked to be racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend for my debut Grand Prix. Grateful to Alpine for the trust and for giving me this opportunity.

“Also very grateful to Esteban who I’ve learnt a great deal from over the last two years. He’s been beneficial to my learning and development in Formula 1 and wish him the best for his future.

“Focused on the job at hand this week and working with Pierre to help the team achieve its objective.”

A crucial race for Alpine and Doohan in Abu Dhabi

Making your F1 debut is a momentous occasion for any driver.

However, doing it at the final race of the season is peculiar, particularly in this set of circumstances.

For Doohan, it will be an opportunity to impress Alpine ahead of next year.

While Doohan is signed as one of their full-time drivers for 2025, there has been a rife amount of speculation hinting that Alpine are interested in Franco Colapinto.

There’s no doubt Doohan will be under immediate pressure to perform in F1 2025.

For Alpine, they will be hoping to secure sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship ahead of Haas and RB.

Only five points separate the two teams.