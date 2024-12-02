Damon Hill hails “phenomenal” Max Verstappen after Qatar F1 win: “That says it all”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has described Max Verstappen as “phenomenal” following his victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen clinched his ninth victory of the 2024 F1 season in Qatar on Sunday.

The Dutchman bounced back from a one-place grid penalty to take the lead of the race into the first corner at the Lusail International Circuit.

Despite some pressure from Lando Norris behind, particularly after the Safety Car restart, Verstappen took the victory - his first dry weather win since the Spanish Grand Prix back in June.

Even though Red Bull claimed their second win in three races, they are officially out of contention in terms of the constructors’ championship.

With Sergio Perez failing to finish the race, Red Bull are set to finish third in the championship standings.

P3 in the standings would be their worst championship finish since 2019.

Hill, who is no longer a pundit for Sky Sports F1, took to his X account to praise Verstappen.

The former Williams driver was impressed by the fact Verstappen is set to be the first world champion to take the title with a constructor that’s third or worst in the standings.

Hill wrote on his X account: “I think that says it all. At the risk of stating the bleedin obvious, Max is phenomenal. Stats like this don't lie.”

Another remarkable F1 season for Verstappen

Verstappen continues to write his name in the F1 record books as he became a four-time world champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With Red Bull only third in the constructors’ championship, Verstappen will be the first driver since Keke Rosberg in 1982 to do so with a team that's finished third or lower (Williams finished fourth in 1982).

In recent years, the constructors’ champion has often been whichever team’s driver has taken the drivers’ title.

From 2009 to 2020, the drivers’ champion’s team has won the constructors’.

In 2021, Red Bull finished second behind Mercedes despite Verstappen taking the title.

McLaren or Ferrari will take the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship crown, with just 21 points between those two teams.

Red Bull’s underperformance in the teams’ standings is entirely down to Sergio Perez, who is without a podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.