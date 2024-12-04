FIA seeking rule changes which would hand president more power

F1’s governing body reportedly wants changes to rules which would see ethics complaints handled directly by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The push for amendments, which if met with approval at a vote of the FIA assembly on December 13, would hand Ben Sulayem more power, according to a report by the BBC.

Such a move would see the FIA president, and president of the senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros, oversee any ethical complaints, rather than the senate.

The BBC report this would also prevent the audit committee from investigating financial issues independently.

Ben Sulayem, who is preparing for an election campaign for a second term in office, has found himself at the centre of several controversies since he was appointed FIA president in December 2021.

The FIA president faced “questions about the finances of his private office; the establishment of a $1.5m ‘president’s fund’ to pay member clubs, which vote for the FIA president”, the BBC claims.

Additionally, Ben Sulayem was cleared of wrongdoing following allegations that he interfered in the running of two events during the 2023 season.

Most recently he has come under the spotlight following several shock high-level departures from the FIA.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix just a few weeks ago the shock news emerged that F1 race director Niels Wittich had been removed from his position with three races to go.

Then the build up to the Qatar Grand Prix was overshadowed by two further departures; Janette Tan - who was set to make her debut as F2’s race director last weekend - and long-serving steward Tim Mayer.

In May, Natalie Robyn quit her role as chief executive officer after just 18 months, having raised concerns about the governance of the organisation.

FIA president clashes with drivers

Ben Sulayem has also caused a stir with F1’s drivers, who are concerned they are being left in the dark about important decisions within the FIA.

GPDA director George Russell called for more clarity from the FIA which he said has left him wondering “who is getting fired next”.

But Ben Sulayem responded to the drivers’ concerns by insisting how he runs the FIA is “none of their business”.

“With all respect, I am a driver. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race,” Ben Sulayem told Motorsport in Qatar.

“But okay, you want to know how much we paid in grassroots? I'll give you: 10.3 million [euro] we invested in grassroots last year. I think that's a lot of money. In '24, up to now, over 10 million. Back in grassroots. In karting.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff mocked the recent drama surrounding the FIA, quipping the governing body could have its own “reality show”.