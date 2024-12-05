Kevin Magnussen’s post-F1 racing future revealed

Outgoing Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will join BMW’s factory roster for the 2025 season in sportscar racing, the German marque has confirmed.

Magnussen was edged out of the Haas line-up for 2025 as the American team elected to sign Esteban Ocon and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman.

In the summer Magnussen was unsure what his future held, and at the time wasn’t ruling out remaining in the F1 paddock as a test driver.

However, ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi F1 finale, BMW has announced that it has added Magnussen to its factory LMDh line-up in sportscar racing.

Magnussen is the first confirmed driver in BMW’s factory sportscar roster for 2025, with his racing activities next year yet to be finalised.

BMW currently competes its M Hybrid V8 in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

“I am happy and proud to represent such an iconic motorsport brand as BMW in some of the world's most legendary races,” he said.

“After 10 years in Formula 1, I am embarking on a new and exciting chapter, and I look forward to taking on the challenge in the most innovative and advanced sports cars in the history of endurance racing.

“A huge thank you to BMW M Motorsport for this fantastic opportunity.”

BMW’s head of motorsport Andrea Roos added: “Kevin Magnussen is an outstanding addition to our LMDh programme.

“He has regularly demonstrated his speed at the highest level in Formula 1 over the past decade. Thanks to his extensive experience, he is a true asset to our project.”

Magnussen previously contested a full sportscar campaign in 2021 in IMSA with Chip Ganassi Racing in a Cadillac, winning the Detroit Sportscar Classic.

He has also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that year, finishing 17th in the LMP2 class in an Oreca shared with Anders Fjordbach and his father Jan Magnussen.

Magnussen comes into the Abu Dhabi F1 finale having finished ninth last weekend in the Qatar GP, which was his fifth race scoring points in 2024.

His only grand prix podium so far remains a second at the 2014 Australian GP, when he was second for McLaren on his F1 debut.