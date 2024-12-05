Eddie Jordan tells Ferrari to “close the book” on Lewis Hamilton following Qatar admission

Eddie Jordan has urged Ferrari to “close the book” on Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion admitted he’s “just slow” during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

During a miserable weekend at the Lusail International Circuit, where Hamilton was comprehensively destroyed by Mercedes teammate George Russell in every session, the 39-year-old conceded he no longer has the outright pace to compete.

Hamilton said on Friday in Qatar: “I’m just slow, same every weekend. The car felt relatively decent, no issues. Not really much more to say.”

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan questioned whether Hamilton remaining in F1 to pursue his Ferrari dream suits either party.

“If you don’t believe 100%, you’re fuc**. Do you understand that? Because belief, 99.9% means that there is that tiny, little, little thing in there knocking on your head that gives you the things that maybe, oh, I don’t really have that confidence,” Jordan said.

“I don’t really have the ability. And at the moment what I heard from Lewis, I’m not fast enough anymore, they were the words, I think. Honestly, if I was Ferrari, I would say close the book, find the way out.

“That’s it. I think also, if it’s a little message to you, Lewis, if you’re out there, always remember in life. You’ve got your music, you’ve got your fashion, you’ve got all sorts of other things.

“You are, in most people’s view, the greatest driver of all time. Please remember what I’m going to say to you. Always, always think about the best exit. And this is the time to take the money off the table. Go.”

Hamilton’s final weekend with Mercedes

Hamilton will embark on his final F1 weekend with Mercedes at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Hamilton-Mercedes combination is the sport’s most successful.

Hamilton has won six of his seven world titles at Brackley, taking 84 victories along the way.

Hamilton has spent his entire career driving for Mercedes effectively, driving with their engines during his McLaren stint.