Three drivers including Charles Leclerc hit with Abu Dhabi penalties

Charles Leclerc is among there drivers who have been hit with grid penalties at the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari have confirmed that Leclerc, who topped opening practice on Friday at the Yas Marina circuit, has moved onto a fresh energy store for the season finale.

As this is his third of two allocated units for the year, the Monegasque will serve a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s grand prix.

It marks a blow to Ferrari’s hopes of beating McLaren to the constructors’ championship title in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian outfit came into the weekend trailing McLaren by 21 points and looking to overturn the deficit.

Williams duo also penalised

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have also received grid penalties for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Both drivers have exceeded the allowed number of gearbox components for the season, triggering an automatic five-place grid penalty each.

2022 GB3 champion Luke Browning drove Albon’s Williams during FP1 as he made his F1 practice debut, finishing 20th and slowest of the runners.

Colapinto, meanwhile, was seventh-fastest in the other Williams.