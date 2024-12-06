Three drivers including Charles Leclerc hit with Abu Dhabi penalties

Blow for Ferrari's title hopes as Charles Leclerc gets 10-place penalty, writes Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is among there drivers who have been hit with grid penalties at the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari have confirmed that Leclerc, who topped opening practice on Friday at the Yas Marina circuit, has moved onto a fresh energy store for the season finale.

As this is his third of two allocated units for the year, the Monegasque will serve a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s grand prix.

It marks a blow to Ferrari’s hopes of beating McLaren to the constructors’ championship title in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian outfit came into the weekend trailing McLaren by 21 points and looking to overturn the deficit.

Williams duo also penalised

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have also received grid penalties for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Both drivers have exceeded the allowed number of gearbox components for the season, triggering an automatic five-place grid penalty each.

2022 GB3 champion Luke Browning drove Albon’s Williams during FP1 as he made his F1 practice debut, finishing 20th and slowest of the runners.

Colapinto, meanwhile, was seventh-fastest in the other Williams. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner hints at Red Bull regret over early Sergio Perez contract
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“80% of Spanish public was booing us” - they were Valentino Rossi fans!
Rossi, Lorenzo
Rossi, Lorenzo
MotoGP
Feature
14h ago
“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
15h ago
George Russell explains “radical” 2025 push for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
© XPB Images
F1
News
15h ago
Lando Norris sends “it might look glorious for now” warning for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
15h ago
“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
16h ago
Lewis Hamilton “in the mix” as “very surreal” Mercedes F1 farewell begins
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images
BSB
News
16h ago
Former BSB champion Ryuichi Kiyonari needs back surgery, “future plans undecided”
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Ryuichi Kiyonari
F1
News
16h ago
Max Verstappen doubts Red Bull can be “McLaren level” even with overnight improvements
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
16h ago
George Russell told he should’ve dealt with Max Verstappen feud “man to man”
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images