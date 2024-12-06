Sergio Perez’s father plans to expose “lying journalists” amid Red Bull exit rumours

Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, is unhappy with the speculation surrounding his son's F1 future.

Max Verstappen with Antonio Perez and Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, is planning to expose “lying journalists” amid the speculation surrounding his son’s F1 future.

Perez’s future in F1 is uncertain, with Red Bull reportedly keen to replace him for the 2025 season.

Perez has failed to secure a podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix in April, and his poor form has contributed to Red Bull falling to third place in the F1 constructors’ championship.

The Mexican driver’s future has been a hot topic throughout the year, with Perez nearly losing his seat to Daniel Ricciardo during the summer break.

Despite retaining his seat for the second half of the season, Perez has struggled to deliver strong results apart from his impressive performance in Azerbaijan before an incident with Carlos Sainz put him out of the race.

Antonio Perez expressed his frustration over the rumours via his Instagram account.

He wrote: “The lying journalists are already looking for me. Committed to ask for public apologies whoever is the liar or their servant. Monday, publishing the list of lying journalists and lying media.”

In another post, he added: “Thanks for the interview. Someone is lying. We will know Monday!”

Perez’s contract situation

One factor that may work in Perez’s favour is his existing contract for 2025.

This means Red Bull would need to either pay him off or keep him in the team.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft explained: “Our sources indicate that Red Bull don’t want to continue necessarily with Sergio Perez for next season, and they’re trying to say you can either go nicely, step down, or we will take a decision after the race in Abu Dhabi and we will make that decision for you. 

“The fact is, in the last few weekends, second half of this season, Sergio Perez has not scored the amount of points that Red Bull want. Nine points in the last seven grand prix weekends. Max Verstappen in the same car, 126 points. That’s what loses you a Constructors’ Championship.”

However, Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater suggested Red Bull might have an alternative solution, involving moving Perez to a different role within the team.

Slater explained: “On that contract… Does the contract have a clear stipulation? Yes, he will be staying at Red Bull, but will he be driving F1 machinery? My information is, which is a big surprise, it doesn’t have that particular codicil within it. Theoretically, Red Bull could keep paying him but have him drive show cars, perhaps spend the year as an ambassador, but they wouldn’t need to keep him in a car.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

